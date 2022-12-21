Japan, Sweden Sign Agreement on Transfer of Defense Equipment, Technology: Tokyo

International
"On December 19 (local time), in Stockholm, Mr. NOKE Masaki, Ambassador of Japan to Sweden and H.E. Mr. Pål Jonson, Minister for Defence, Kingdom of Sweden signed the Agreement between the Government of Japan and the Government of the Kingdom of Sweden concerning the Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology," the ministry said on the website. According to the statement, the agreement establishes a legal framework for the transfer and handling of defense equipment and technology between the countries to implement joint projects and contribute to international peace and stability. The agreement is expected to contribute to closer cooperation between Tokyo and Stockholm in defense equipment and technology, as well as "maintaining and improving the production and technological bases for Japan's defense industry, thereby contributing to the security of Japan."
11:04 GMT 21.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / Yoshikazu TSUNO Skyline of central Tokyo
Skyline of central Tokyo - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / Yoshikazu TSUNO
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tokyo and Stockholm have signed an agreement on the transfer of defense equipment and technology, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
"On December 19 (local time), in Stockholm, Mr. NOKE Masaki, Ambassador of Japan to Sweden and H.E. Mr. Pål Jonson, Minister for Defence, Kingdom of Sweden signed the Agreement between the Government of Japan and the Government of the Kingdom of Sweden concerning the Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology," the ministry said on the website.
According to the statement, the agreement establishes a legal framework for the transfer and handling of defense equipment and technology between the countries to implement joint projects and contribute to international peace and stability.
"The conclusion of this Agreement will ensure appropriate control over the defense equipment and technology transferred between Japan and Sweden, especially regarding any subsequent transfer to a third party or any extra-purpose use," the statement read.
The agreement is expected to contribute to closer cooperation between Tokyo and Stockholm in defense equipment and technology, as well as "maintaining and improving the production and technological bases for Japan’s defense industry, thereby contributing to the security of Japan."
