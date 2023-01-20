International
Thousands Attend Anti-Abortion ‘March for Life’ Rally in Washington Following Roe Reversal
Thousands Attend Anti-Abortion ‘March for Life’ Rally in Washington Following Roe Reversal
Thousands of demonstrators attended the anti-abortion March for Life rally in Washington on Friday - the event’s 50th anniversary and its first since the US Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling last June.
20:42 GMT 20.01.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Thousands of demonstrators attended the anti-abortion March for Life rally in Washington on Friday - the event’s 50th anniversary and its first since the US Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling last June.
The rally takes place every year on the anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which granted federal protections to the practice of abortion in the United States. In June 2022, the US Supreme Court overturned Roe in a new ruling, which returned the right to regulate abortions to state governments.
"Today, thousands of passionate Americans will come together in our nation’s capital for the March for Life. Equality begins in the womb, and I will continue to fight for the right to life until every unborn child is protected," US Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, Chair of the Senate Pro-Life Caucus, said on Friday.
Earlier this month, the new Republican-led US House of Representatives also passed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which requires doctors to provide the same care to infants who survive an abortion as would be offered to any other infant born prematurely.
Pro-abortion members of Congress have attempted to secure federal protections for those who receive or provide abortions in the months since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe, with President Joe Biden vowing to sign any such legislation that makes it to his desk.
Demonstrators protest outside of the Supreme Court Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. Whatever the outcome, the Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court's secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2023
However, Biden said in November that he does not expect the new Congress to have the votes to codify federal protections for abortions in the style of Roe.
