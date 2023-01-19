https://sputniknews.com/20230119/us-supreme-court-impossible-to-identify-person-who-leaked-decision-overturning-roe-v-wade-1106505887.html

US Supreme Court: Impossible to Identify Person Who Leaked Decision Overturning Roe v. Wade

An investigation into the unprecedented May 2022 leak of a Supreme Court draft majority opinion has failed to yield results, the court’s security chief said on Thursday.

US Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, who heads the high court’s security service, has revealed it was impossible to determine with certainty who handed US media a copy of the draft majority opinion for Dobbs v. Jackson, sparking nationwide protests.“After months of diligent analysis of forensic evidence and interviews of almost 100 employees, the Marshal’s team determined that no further investigation was warranted with respect to many of the ‘82 employees [who] had access to electronic or hard copies of the draft opinion,’” the report notes.It was further outlined that “while investigators and the Court’s IT experts cannot absolutely rule out a hack, the evidence to date reveals no suggestion of improper outside access.”The draft decision, authored by Associate Justice Samuel Alito and joined by the court’s five other conservative justices, dismissed the court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade as lacking a legal basis, overturning the decision. The 1973 ruling legalized abortion nationwide and established a legal framework for its regulation by state and federal governments.The court soon confirmed the draft’s authenticity and launched the present investigation to find the source of the leak. Conservative commentators like US Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called for the leaker to be prosecuted and for justices’ security to be increased.Despite the leak and the demonstrations, the high court published the decision, essentially unaltered, in late June, triggering new protests and a new stage of struggle as anti-abortion forces rushed to implement now-legal bans in numerous states and pro-abortion activists attempted to rally supporters to stop them and to push abortion rights defense bills in more liberal states.

