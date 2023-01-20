https://sputniknews.com/20230120/supreme-court-marshal-no-credible-leads-any-justices-behind-dobbs-decision-leak-1106540617.html

Supreme Court Marshal: ‘No Credible Leads’ Any Justices Behind Dobbs Decision Leak

The head of security for the US Supreme Court said on Friday the service had no reason to suspect any of the Supreme Court Justices were behind the May 2022 leaking of a draft majority opinion to the press.

The head of security for the US Supreme Court said on Friday the service had no reason to suspect any of the Supreme Court Justices were behind the May 2022 leaking of a draft majority opinion to the press.Her statement comes a day after saying all their leads had come up cold.The leaked draft of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization revealed the court’s six conservative justices had all voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, a 1973 ruling that established abortion as a protected right nationwide. The justices argued the court had been wrong to rule that way, and that no such right was deep-seated in US political life. The news was somewhat expected, but nonetheless provoked massive protests outside the court, across the country, and even outside the homes of the justices.The justices characterized the leak as a betrayal of trust, and a probe into the leak, led by Curley, was launched almost immediately.

