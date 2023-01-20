https://sputniknews.com/20230120/rt-accounts-frozen-in-france-bank-did-this-by-authorities-order-broadcasters-head-says-1106522593.html
RT Accounts Frozen in France, Bank Did This at Authorities' Behest, Broadcaster's Head Says
10:28 GMT 20.01.2023 (Updated: 10:46 GMT 20.01.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bank accounts of the RT France broadcaster's desk have been frozen in France, Ksenia Fedorova, the broadcaster's editor-in-chief, said on Friday, adding that the bank refers to the authorities' order.
"We have received a letter from our bank regarding the freezing of RT France accounts by order of the French authorities in connection with the ninth round of sanctions adopted in December. Despite the fact that RT France is not on the list and has the right to operate in France, such a decision effectively paralyzes our activities," Fedorova said in a statement.
Earlier, the head of the European Federation of Journalists, Ricardo Gutierrez, said that banning Russian media in the EU, including RT and Sputnik, "created a dangerous precedent that threatens press freedom".
8 November 2022, 08:28 GMT
In early December, the French Council of State ordered the media regulator Arcom to reconsider its decision to continue broadcasting Russian TV channels Rossiya 1, NTV, and Channel One in Russia and Ukraine by the French satellite operator Eutelsat at the request of Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
Relations between Russian media and the West have become increasingly difficult in recent years. In November 2016, the European Parliament adopted a resolution stating the need to counter Russian media, with Sputnik and RT
cited as the main threats in the document.
A number of western politicians, including US senators and congressmen, as well as the French president, accused Sputnik and RT of interfering in the US and French elections, but did not provide any evidence. Russian officials said such allegations were unsubstantiated.