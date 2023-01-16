Facebook Shuts Down 'RT in Russian' Page
© AP Photo / Marcio Jose SanchezIn this May 1, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the keynote speech at F8, Facebook's developer conference, in San Jose, Calif. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who heads the Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection, called in a sharply worded letter Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, for Facebook founder, Zuckerberg, to testify before the panel on Instagram’s effects on children.
© AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Facebook* has shut down the largest Russian-language media page on the platform, RT in Russian, on Monday, with the account now being unavailable to subscribers and not showing in the search results.
When clicking on the page link, an inscription that the content is not available appears, the broadcaster said.
"Facebook shut down RT in Russian page without any explanation. The page has more than 2 million followers, making it one of the largest Russian-language media pages on Facebook. We expect a response from the customer service team," RT said in a statement.
The West has rolled out a massive sanctions campaign against Russia after it started its military operation in Ukraine, which has also affected Russian-language media that the EU and the US claim are state propaganda spreading fake news.
At press time, the English version of RT remains active of Facebook.
*Facebook is owned by Meta, both are banned in Russia for extremist activities