https://sputniknews.com/20230116/facebook-shuts-down-rt-in-russian-page-1106412505.html

Facebook Shuts Down 'RT in Russian' Page

Facebook Shuts Down 'RT in Russian' Page

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Facebook* has shut down the largest Russian-language media page on the platform, RT in Russian, on Monday, with the account now being... 16.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-16T19:37+0000

2023-01-16T19:37+0000

2023-01-16T19:37+0000

viral

facebook

meta

russia today

social media censorship

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0a/1093760645_0:105:3269:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_a7217b9862ce53230f4114b1c8da12ca.jpg

When clicking on the page link, an inscription that the content is not available appears, the broadcaster said.The West has rolled out a massive sanctions campaign against Russia after it started its military operation in Ukraine, which has also affected Russian-language media that the EU and the US claim are state propaganda spreading fake news.At press time, the English version of RT remains active of Facebook.*Facebook is owned by Meta, both are banned in Russia for extremist activities

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

facebook, meta, russia today, social media censorship