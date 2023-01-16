International
Facebook Shuts Down 'RT in Russian' Page
Facebook Shuts Down 'RT in Russian' Page
16.01.2023
viral
facebook
meta
russia today
social media censorship
When clicking on the page link, an inscription that the content is not available appears, the broadcaster said.The West has rolled out a massive sanctions campaign against Russia after it started its military operation in Ukraine, which has also affected Russian-language media that the EU and the US claim are state propaganda spreading fake news.At press time, the English version of RT remains active of Facebook.*Facebook is owned by Meta, both are banned in Russia for extremist activities
facebook, meta, russia today, social media censorship
facebook, meta, russia today, social media censorship

Facebook Shuts Down 'RT in Russian' Page

19:37 GMT 16.01.2023
© AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez
In this May 1, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the keynote speech at F8, Facebook's developer conference, in San Jose, Calif. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who heads the Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection, called in a sharply worded letter Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, for Facebook founder, Zuckerberg, to testify before the panel on Instagram’s effects on children. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2023
© AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Facebook* has shut down the largest Russian-language media page on the platform, RT in Russian, on Monday, with the account now being unavailable to subscribers and not showing in the search results.
When clicking on the page link, an inscription that the content is not available appears, the broadcaster said.
"Facebook shut down RT in Russian page without any explanation. The page has more than 2 million followers, making it one of the largest Russian-language media pages on Facebook. We expect a response from the customer service team," RT said in a statement.
The West has rolled out a massive sanctions campaign against Russia after it started its military operation in Ukraine, which has also affected Russian-language media that the EU and the US claim are state propaganda spreading fake news.
At press time, the English version of RT remains active of Facebook.
*Facebook is owned by Meta, both are banned in Russia for extremist activities
