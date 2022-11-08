https://sputniknews.com/20221108/france-asks-rumble-to-ban-rt-1103872684.html
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the weather affecting Ukraine's military operations, Ukraine's restocking with old Soviet weapons, and the Liz Truss phone hack. Mark discussed the evacuation of civilians in Kherson and the number of casualties of Ukrainian soldiers in the Kherson region. Mark commented on the NY times suggestion of Kiev evacuating it's civilians and the fallout from the Liz Truss phone hack.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Tyler Nixon about the CIA withholding documents, the Italian mafia involvement in the Kennedy assassination, and election fraud in Pennsylvania. Tyler spoke about the Lincoln assassination and how Americans lose interest in the truth of political assassinations. Tyler predicted the results of the 2022 midterms and the US running out of diesel fuel.
France Asks Rumble to Ban RT
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including NBC deleting its Paul Pelosi coverage, Rumble's resistance to France's pressure, and Donald Trump attacking Ron DeSantis.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the weather affecting Ukraine's military operations, Ukraine's restocking with old Soviet weapons, and the Liz Truss phone hack. Mark discussed the evacuation of civilians in Kherson and the number of casualties of Ukrainian soldiers in the Kherson region. Mark commented on the NY times suggestion of Kiev evacuating it's civilians and the fallout from the Liz Truss phone hack.
In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Tyler Nixon about the CIA withholding documents, the Italian mafia involvement in the Kennedy assassination, and election fraud in Pennsylvania. Tyler spoke about the Lincoln assassination and how Americans lose interest in the truth of political assassinations. Tyler predicted the results of the 2022 midterms and the US running out of diesel fuel.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik