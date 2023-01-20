https://sputniknews.com/20230120/follow-the-money-dozens-of-major-us-media-figures-linked-to-george-soros-funded-ngos-1106531021.html

Follow the Money: Dozens of Major US Media Figures Linked to George Soros-Funded NGOs

Hungarian-born Billionaire George Soros has extended his New-York based Open Society Foundations network of NGOs across the world, backing anti-government protests in countries from Venezuela to Ukraine.

More than 50 high-level US media personalities are connected to the network of groups funded by billionaire George Soros. A new report by conservative media watchdog MRC Business found that big names were linked to Soros' Open Society Foundations network of NGOsThe list includes CNN international anchorwoman Christiane Amanpour, Lester Holt of NBC's Night News, Washington Post executive editor Sally Buzbee and Bloomberg News co-founder Matthew Winkler.Others connected to the Open Society Foundations included news executives, editors, columnists and reports from ABC, CBS, taxpayer-funded news network NPR, Canadian-based news agency Reuters and the New York Times.They said Soros' largesse had helped him forge ties with top-flight media in the US and around the world, "which help indoctrinate millions with his views on a day-to-day basis."Vazquez and Schneider said the network "allows Soros to hold sizable influence over the stories that the media covers, how they cover those stories, and what stories they don't cover."Mainstream media has for years dismissed reports of Soros-funded NGOs organising regime-change operations overseas as conspiracy theories which they claim are motivated by anti-Semitism towards the Hungarian-born Jewish tycoon.

