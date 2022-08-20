https://sputniknews.com/20220820/shameless-propaganda-cnn-mocked-over-op-ed-touting-recent-gas-price-drop-as-100-a-month-raise-1099795501.html

Netizens are expressing their incredulity over a CNN Business article which claims that US motorists should perceive the recent drop in growing gas prices as a "$100-a-month raise."According to the piece by CNN Business senior writer Chris Isidore, people should be celebrating that the average gas price is now $3.918, down from $4.495 a month ago, something that allegedly should be viewed as an "unexpected form of economic stimulus."Twitter critics were quick to recall that a year ago, the price stood at $3.177, meaning that Americans are now still paying around 25% more for gas than they did a month ago.Daily Wire reporter Virginia Kruta drew parallels with “the jewelry store that triples their prices before advertising a 50%-off super blowout sale,” adding, “Imagine being stupid enough to not only believe you're saving money but to actively shill for the gaslighters.”The same tone was struck by Robby Starbuck, a Tennessee congressional candidate, who slammed the CNN article as “shameless propaganda”.“Gas is still insanely expensive Vs. when Trump was President. It's not a tax cut or a raise for Biden to fail slightly less badly. His huge failures are still hurting America,” Starbuck tweeted.Additionally, one user sarcastically noted that the article should be seen as a Biden campaign contribution.The comments come amid accusations that the White House is deliberately misleading Americans by asserting that the US is not in a recession.The US administration argued on its official blog that even negative GDP growth for the second quarter in a row is "unlikely" to mean that the US economy is in recession. This starkly contradicts with the benchmarks most commonly used by economists, which assert that two consecutive bad quarters constitute a recession.Adding fuel to the fire is US inflation, which soared to 7% in November 2021 before climbing even higher this year, especially after Washington and its allies slapped sanctions on Russia over its ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, which ramped up global oil, gas, gasoline, fertilizer and food prices. In a bid to contain inflation, the US Federal Reserve started to increase interest rates for the first time in years, bringing them to levels of 1.5% - 1.75%.Fed chair Jerome Powell, for his part, hinted that interest rates could grow even higher by the end of this year as part of Washington’s efforts to slow down the “overheated” US economy. His comments, however, sparked concerns that the slowdown might result in full-blown recession.

