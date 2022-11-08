International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2022
2022 US Midterms
The 2022 midterm elections, slated for November 8, are set to see all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate to be contested.
https://sputniknews.com/20221108/soros-tops-list-of-individual-political-donors-for-year-after-giving-democrats-128-million---data-1103874177.html
Soros Tops List of Individual Political Donors for Year After Giving Democrats $128 Million - Data
Soros Tops List of Individual Political Donors for Year After Giving Democrats $128 Million - Data
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Billionaire George Soros topped the list of individual political donors for 2021-2022, contributing more than $128.4 million to... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-08T02:03+0000
2022-11-08T02:01+0000
2022 us midterms
george soros
donation
democrats
political donors
open secrets
soros fund management
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102282/18/1022821856_0:0:2837:1597_1920x0_80_0_0_0e07ea03d603ecde0defef784b7a4e41.jpg
Soros, head of Soros Fund Management, contributed a total of $128,475,971 to Democrats for the annual period, and no money to Republicans, OpenSecrets said on Monday. Over $126.75 million was outside money, according to the data.The second biggest contributor was Richard Uihlein of Uline Inc., who gave $80,692,168 to Republicans, OpenSecrets said.The National Association of Realtors topped the list of Political Action Committee contributors for the annual period, giving $1,656,500 to Democrats and $1,681,500 to Republicans, OpenSecret also said.The contributions come ahead of the 2022 midterm elections on November 8, during which control of both the US House and Senate will be contested. Democrats currently hold a majority in both chambers.The Georgia Senate race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker topped the list of races by total money raised, with $142,723,030. However, by total money spent, the Pennsylvania Senate Race between Republican candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic candidate John Fetterman tops the list at $133,337,396.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102282/18/1022821856_139:0:2699:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_ee6a8919cee04055ca72288c67915372.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
george soros, donation, democrats, political donors, open secrets, soros fund management
george soros, donation, democrats, political donors, open secrets, soros fund management

Soros Tops List of Individual Political Donors for Year After Giving Democrats $128 Million - Data

02:03 GMT 08.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / ERIC PIERMONTHungarian-born US chairman of the Soros Fund Management, George Soros
Hungarian-born US chairman of the Soros Fund Management, George Soros - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / ERIC PIERMONT
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Billionaire George Soros topped the list of individual political donors for 2021-2022, contributing more than $128.4 million to Democrats, according to data from nonpartisan election funding tracker OpenSecrets.
Soros, head of Soros Fund Management, contributed a total of $128,475,971 to Democrats for the annual period, and no money to Republicans, OpenSecrets said on Monday. Over $126.75 million was outside money, according to the data.
The second biggest contributor was Richard Uihlein of Uline Inc., who gave $80,692,168 to Republicans, OpenSecrets said.
The National Association of Realtors topped the list of Political Action Committee contributors for the annual period, giving $1,656,500 to Democrats and $1,681,500 to Republicans, OpenSecret also said.
The contributions come ahead of the 2022 midterm elections on November 8, during which control of both the US House and Senate will be contested. Democrats currently hold a majority in both chambers.
The Georgia Senate race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker topped the list of races by total money raised, with $142,723,030. However, by total money spent, the Pennsylvania Senate Race between Republican candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic candidate John Fetterman tops the list at $133,337,396.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала