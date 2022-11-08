https://sputniknews.com/20221108/soros-tops-list-of-individual-political-donors-for-year-after-giving-democrats-128-million---data-1103874177.html

Soros Tops List of Individual Political Donors for Year After Giving Democrats $128 Million - Data

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Billionaire George Soros topped the list of individual political donors for 2021-2022, contributing more than $128.4 million to... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International

Soros, head of Soros Fund Management, contributed a total of $128,475,971 to Democrats for the annual period, and no money to Republicans, OpenSecrets said on Monday. Over $126.75 million was outside money, according to the data.The second biggest contributor was Richard Uihlein of Uline Inc., who gave $80,692,168 to Republicans, OpenSecrets said.The National Association of Realtors topped the list of Political Action Committee contributors for the annual period, giving $1,656,500 to Democrats and $1,681,500 to Republicans, OpenSecret also said.The contributions come ahead of the 2022 midterm elections on November 8, during which control of both the US House and Senate will be contested. Democrats currently hold a majority in both chambers.The Georgia Senate race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker topped the list of races by total money raised, with $142,723,030. However, by total money spent, the Pennsylvania Senate Race between Republican candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic candidate John Fetterman tops the list at $133,337,396.

