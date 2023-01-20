https://sputniknews.com/20230120/african-rhino-population-declining-in-state-run-parks-growing-on-private-lands-study-reveals-1106531776.html

African Rhino Population Declining in State-Run Parks, Growing on Private Lands, Study Reveals

A new study has revealed that at least half of Africa’s remaining rhinos are being conserved on private and communal lands, while the number of the animal are decreasing in state-run parks.

A new study has revealed that at least half of Africa’s remaining rhinos are being conserved on private and communal lands, while the population of the animal is decreasing in state-run parks across the continent, which is home to the majority of the world’s remaining rhinos.The study was carried out jointly by scholars from the University of Helsinki in Finland and the Universities of Stellenbosch and Nelson Mandela in South Africa, which hosts nearly 70% percent of the African rhino population.Published in Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment scientific journal, the study showed that Kruger National Park in South Africa had lost 76% of its white rhino population, along with 68% of the black ones, over the past decade. In the meantime, the numbers of rhinos on private lands in the country steadily grew over the same period.Speaking of the factors behind the emerging shift in rhino conservation from state to private and communal lands, study co-author Dr. Dave Balfour explained that the cost-benefit ratio of conserving rhinos is changing, with private rhino owners spending on average $150,000 per year on security measures. Such high expenses per rhino or per unit area conserved are not affordable by state-owned parks, according to the researcher.The scientists suggested future policies enabling more incentives that would compensate for rising security expenses, as well as encouraging the conservation of rhinos on private and communal lands.He added that such questions should be addressed by regional governments and other concerned parties in order to “support more sustainable conservation strategies for rhinos.”The scholars cautioned that failure to enable additional incentives could risk “losing private and communal rhino custodians, and with them, half of the remaining African rhinos.”They added that governments should be more transparent in providing up-to-date information about rhino numbers and their management, which is critical for understanding where and how best to conserve them.The two African rhino species, white and black, are found in 15 countries across the continent, including South Africa (68%), Namibia (15%), Kenya (8%), and Zimbabwe (5%).

