https://sputniknews.com/20221223/south-africa-to-use-lie-detectors-on-game-reserve-staff-to-combat-poaching-media-report-1105721523.html

South Africa to Use Lie Detectors on Game Reserve Staff to Combat Poaching, Media Report

South Africa to Use Lie Detectors on Game Reserve Staff to Combat Poaching, Media Report

South Africa plans to include polygraph tests of game reserves staff in its efforts to combat poaching, according to national parks management agency cited by the media.

2022-12-23T12:10+0000

2022-12-23T12:10+0000

2022-12-23T12:10+0000

africa

southern africa

south africa

poaching

wildlife

rhinoceros

lie detector

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105721582_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6f336ae9c4683008cea4949065269936.jpg

South Africa plans to include polygraph tests of game reserves staff in its efforts to combat poaching, according to the national park management agency, cited by the media.SANParks, the South African National Parks authority, reportedly believes that some employees of the reserves may be corrupt and working in collusion with poachers. Therefore, the agency adopted a policy involving lie detector tests. The body stated that these will be voluntary at first, but the "intention is ultimately to make polygraph testing compulsory for certain job categories".The use of polygraphs was introduced as part of a SANParks pilot project in 2016. Barbara Creecy, South Africa's Environment affairs minister, said that the new testing policy had been approved in November this year and was expected to be implemented early in 2023.South African rhinoceros populations include the endangered black rhino species. Between April 2021 and March 2022, around 470 South African rhinos were poached, which is 16% more than the previous twelve-month period, according to official data.The number of rhinos living in the tourist-favored Kruger National Park decreased by around 70% between 2008 and 2021, from some 10,000 to 2,800, as SANParks statistics show.The use of rhino horns in traditional medicine in Asia has been named among driving factors behind the poaching of the animals.

https://sputniknews.com/20221207/un-cop15-on-biodiversity-starts-amid-backdrop-of-african-wildlife-losses-1105160713.html

africa

southern africa

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Petr Baryshnikov

Petr Baryshnikov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Petr Baryshnikov

south africa rhinos, rhino poaching, sanparks lie detectors, kruger park, black rino