Free the Nipple: Facebook and Instagram Asked to Overhaul Ban on Bare Breasts

The Oversight Board of Meta* told the tech giant that its Facebook* and Instagram* services should clarify their rules on images of bare female breasts because they were "confusing,"

2023-01-19T10:15+0000

2023-01-19T10:15+0000

2023-01-19T10:27+0000

The board overturned Meta's decision to remove nipple-baring photos of a trans and non-binary couple who were fundraising on Instagram for gender-affirming top surgery for one of them. The board argued that Meta's policy, which bans pictures of women's nipples but not of men's, was discriminatory because it was based on a "binary view of gender and a distinction between male and female bodies." Meta has been told to define "clear, objective, rights-respecting criteria... so that all people are treated in a manner consistent with international human rights standards, without discrimination on the basis of sex or gender."*Meta (Facebook and Instagram) is banned as an extremist organization in Russia.

