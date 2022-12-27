https://sputniknews.com/20221227/biden-official-slammed-for-urging-big-tech-censoring-of-gender-affirming-care-misinformation--1105818956.html

Biden Official Slammed For Urging Big Tech Censoring of Gender-Affirming Care 'Misinformation'

Joe Biden's HHS official has been ripped on Twitter for throwback video urging censoring of gender-affirming care 'misinformation.'

A senior health official in the Biden administration has been decried as a "disgrace and an embarrassment” after a video emerged revealing Rachel Levine, a transgender woman, calling for tech companies to censor gender-related "misinformation".The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) assistant secretary, the first openly trans person to be appointed to such a high position back in March, triggered rage on social media with statements dating to a May address to the Federation of State Medical Boards in New Orleans.The health official had also slammed what she called the "dangerous to the public health” offensive of "anti-LGBTQIA+ actions at state level across the United States,” adding:"The positive value of gender-affirming care for youth and adults is not in scientific or medical dispute."Gender-affirmation care refers to treatments, including surgery, that "support a transgender or non-binary person in their gender transition." The Joe Biden administration has been consistently pushing for legalization of gender change procedures for children that healthcare providers have determined are "medically necessary". Levine has been a vocal "tool" of that drive, asserting that "gender affirming care is life-saving, medically necessary, age-appropriate, and a critical tool for healthcare providers".However, both critics of online censorship and the policy of sowing "gender confusion" in schoolchildren attracted a barrage of criticism towards the HHS official.Rod Dreher, a US Conservative senior editor, slammed Levine, who is also a four-star admiral in the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps as a "fascist".Terry Schilling, president of the American Principles Project (APP), suggested that Levine’s statements were "promoting evil" and worse than "communist propaganda".Pushing back against the statements made by Levine, Congressman Warren Davidson, a Republican Representative from Ohio, provided some biology "truths" and suggested that, "Nothing changes reality. Embrace the science".Christian pastor Timothy Alden, who argues that minors are too young to undergo potentially life-altering hormone and surgical treatments, weighed in on Levine's remarks, saying that, "Evil is an understatement".And conservative journalist Ian Miles Cheong tweeted that "America is in trouble." He added that one was not allowed to criticize Levine on other social media platforms.Indeed, a spate of Twitter accounts were suspended earlier this year for describing Levine as a man, including the news satire website 'The Babylon Bee'. According to chief executive Seth Dillon, the social media platform said that the website had violated Twitter's rules "against hateful conduct".The article about Levine had parodied an earlier US report that named the official Woman of the Year. "The Babylon Bee's Man Of The Year Is Rachel Levine", read the headline in the website's story.Billionaire Elon Musk, a fan of The Babylon Bee, who bought the social media platform in October for $44Bln, reinstated the satire account on 21 November.

