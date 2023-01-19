https://sputniknews.com/20230119/actor-julian-sands-missing-in-californian-mountains-after-storm-1106495483.html

Actor Julian Sands Missing in Californian Mountains After Storm

Famous actor Julian Sands went missing in the mountains of California after hiking. This was reported by his family. Despite efforts, the actor has still not been found.

British actor Julian Sands, 65, has gone missing in the mountains of Southern California.The actor's family reported him missing in the Mount Baldy area on January 13 evening when he did not return. The star best known for his roles in The Warlock, Leaving Las Vegas and The Killing Fields reportedly loves to hike in nature.The weather conditions in the mountains were severe, according to the sheriff's department. The office also said the actor left for a hike on Friday, and his family immediately reported him missing.Friends, colleagues and admirers of the actor sent messages of support to his family, his second wife, their two daughters and his ex-wife and son from his first marriage.The sheriff's office has already issued a warning urging caution as rescuers have made 14 deployments in the past week alone due to worsening weather conditions.Sands had previously talked about his passion for mountaineering on several occasions. The actor even talked about an incident when he and three other people were caught in a violent storm at 20,000 feet in the Andes in the early 90s. According to the actor, there were several fatalities at the time.

