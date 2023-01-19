https://sputniknews.com/20230119/actor-julian-sands-missing-in-californian-mountains-after-storm-1106495483.html
Actor Julian Sands Missing in Californian Mountains After Storm
Famous actor Julian Sands went missing in the mountains of California after hiking. This was reported by his family. Despite efforts, the actor has still not been found.
2023-01-19T14:20+0000
British actor Julian Sands, 65, has gone missing in the mountains of Southern California.The actor's family reported him missing in the Mount Baldy area on January 13 evening when he did not return. The star best known for his roles in The Warlock, Leaving Las Vegas and The Killing Fields reportedly loves to hike in nature.The weather conditions in the mountains were severe, according to the sheriff's department. The office also said the actor left for a hike on Friday, and his family immediately reported him missing.Friends, colleagues and admirers of the actor sent messages of support to his family, his second wife, their two daughters and his ex-wife and son from his first marriage.The sheriff's office has already issued a warning urging caution as rescuers have made 14 deployments in the past week alone due to worsening weather conditions.Sands had previously talked about his passion for mountaineering on several occasions. The actor even talked about an incident when he and three other people were caught in a violent storm at 20,000 feet in the Andes in the early 90s. According to the actor, there were several fatalities at the time.
Many people love nature, walking in the woods or hiking in the mountains, since it helps to relax and is good for health. However, even in such seemingly peaceful pursuits, neglecting safety can lead to life-threatening risks.
British actor Julian Sands, 65, has gone missing in the mountains of Southern California.
The actor's family reported him missing in the Mount Baldy area on January 13 evening when he did not return. The star best known for his roles in The Warlock, Leaving Las Vegas and The Killing Fields reportedly loves to hike in nature.
The weather conditions in the mountains were severe, according to the sheriff's department. The office also said the actor left for a hike on Friday, and his family immediately reported him missing.
"Search and rescue crews responded and began a search. Due to trail conditions and the risk of avalanche, the ground crews were pulled off the mountain on Saturday evening. However, we continue to search by helicopter and drones when weather permits. We will schedule another ground search when the weather improves, and it is safe for our ground crews," a spokesperson for San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.
Friends, colleagues and admirers of the actor sent messages of support to his family, his second wife, their two daughters and his ex-wife and son from his first marriage.
The sheriff's office has already issued a warning urging caution as rescuers have made 14 deployments in the past week alone due to worsening weather conditions
.
Sands had previously talked about his passion for mountaineering on several occasions. The actor even talked about an incident when he and three other people were caught in a violent storm at 20,000 feet in the Andes in the early 90s. According to the actor, there were several fatalities at the time.