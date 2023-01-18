https://sputniknews.com/20230118/woman-infant-child-killed-in-alaskas-first-deadly-polar-bear-attack-in-33-years-1106473606.html

Woman, Infant Child Killed in Alaska's First Deadly Polar Bear Attack in 33 Years

A polar bear killed a woman and her infant child in an attack in northwestern Alaska on Tuesday, marking the state’s first human deaths caused by the massive arctic creatures in more than three decades.

According to reports in local media, the attack happened in the village of Wales, a predominantly Inupiaq settlement on the Seward Peninsula that sits on the Bering Sea. A polar bear was reported entering the village and chasing several residents.The police report didn’t mention the names of the victims. Authorities were unable to reach Wales from elsewhere in the state on Tuesday, due to poor weather conditions.Bizarrely, the attack happened during what should have been the safest time of year in the town: polar bears tend to come on land during the summer, when the sea ice recedes, and venture back out onto the ice during winter to hunt.The massive predators are the continent’s largest predators, with a fully grown male polar bear weighing in at some 1,200 pounds. However, fatal attacks on humans are rare, with Tuesday’s being the first in Alaska since 1990.Deadly attacks on humans have been associated by researchers with starvation and stresses on the bear’s habitat, such as thawing sea ice that limits their hunting time and brings them closer to humans. As the global climate continues to warm, scientists are worried that the loss of Arctic sea ice could lead to the extinction of the polar bear before the end of the century.

