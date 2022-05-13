https://sputniknews.com/20220513/identity-of-soldier-mauled-to-death-by-bear-in-alaska-revealed-by-us-army-1095500274.html

Identity of Soldier Mauled to Death by Bear in Alaska Revealed by US Army

The US Army revealed on Friday the name of the soldier who was killed by a bear in Alaska earlier this week as Staff Sgt. Seth Michael Plant, 30, of Saint Augustine, Florida.“Staff Sgt. Plant was an integral part of our organization. He was a positive and dedicated leader who brought joy and energy to the paratroopers who served with him,” Lt. Col. David Nelson, commander of the 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, said in a statement.Plant was mauled by a brown bear on May 10 while setting a course for a navigation exercise. He and two other soldiers were scouting an area west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill when they accidentally stumbled upon a sow and her two cubs. The mother bear attacked two of the soldiers, knocking one down and mauling Plant, before running away.Plant was medevaced from the scene of the attack in a National Guard helicopter and taken to the hospital on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, where he was declared dead.The DFG told the outlet it was still looking for the bear responsible for the attack.The northernmost US state is widely known for the wildlife that flourishes in its boreal forest, mountains and tundra, including all three types of bears seen in North America: Black, Brown and Polar.Still, fatal bear attacks are uncommon in The Last Frontier: before Monday’s attack, the most recent was in September 2020, when a man was killed during a moose hunt in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve.

