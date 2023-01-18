International
Twitter Reportedly Auctioning Off Coffee Machines, Neon Signs Due to Office Lease Debts
Twitter Reportedly Auctioning Off Coffee Machines, Neon Signs Due to Office Lease Debts
US social media company Twitter is auctioning off coffee machines, neon displays with the company's logo, kitchen appliances, as well as office equipment purportedly because of difficulties paying office rent
The auctioned items can be found on the website of Heritage Global Partners, which is in charge of the auction, according to the report. Among other things, Twitter has put up for sale a rotisserie cooker, refrigerators and pizza ovens, as well as televisions, desks and conferencing equipment.Someone has reportedly bid $17,500 for a neon electrical sign with the company's bird logo on it. In December, American media reported that Twitter had stopped paying rent for office space for several weeks to cut costs. In late October, US entrepreneur Elon Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.
13:58 GMT 18.01.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US social media company Twitter is auctioning off coffee machines, neon displays with the company's logo, kitchen appliances, as well as office equipment purportedly because of difficulties paying office rent,  US media reported Wednesday.
The auctioned items can be found on the website of Heritage Global Partners, which is in charge of the auction, according to the report.
Among other things, Twitter has put up for sale a rotisserie cooker, refrigerators and pizza ovens, as well as televisions, desks and conferencing equipment.
Someone has reportedly bid $17,500 for a neon electrical sign with the company's bird logo on it.
In December, American media reported that Twitter had stopped paying rent for office space for several weeks to cut costs.
In late October, US entrepreneur Elon Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.
