https://sputniknews.com/20230118/twitter-auctioning-off-coffee-machines-neon-signs-due-to-office-lease-debts-reports-say-1106462636.html

Twitter Reportedly Auctioning Off Coffee Machines, Neon Signs Due to Office Lease Debts

Twitter Reportedly Auctioning Off Coffee Machines, Neon Signs Due to Office Lease Debts

US social media company Twitter is auctioning off coffee machines, neon displays with the company's logo, kitchen appliances, as well as office equipment purportedly because of difficulties paying office rent

2023-01-18T13:58+0000

2023-01-18T13:58+0000

2023-01-18T14:00+0000

americas

elon musk

twitter

acquisition

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1e/1102836301_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_198efb5fa2557ad87d61c241b05b35a8.jpg

The auctioned items can be found on the website of Heritage Global Partners, which is in charge of the auction, according to the report. Among other things, Twitter has put up for sale a rotisserie cooker, refrigerators and pizza ovens, as well as televisions, desks and conferencing equipment.Someone has reportedly bid $17,500 for a neon electrical sign with the company's bird logo on it. In December, American media reported that Twitter had stopped paying rent for office space for several weeks to cut costs. In late October, US entrepreneur Elon Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.

https://sputniknews.com/20221105/musk-says-twitter-could-become-one-of-worlds-most-valuable-companies-1103803928.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

elon musk, twitter goes bankrupt, twitter acquisition, auction