https://sputniknews.com/20221101/elon-musk-officially-takes-over-as-twitter-ceo-after-44-bln-acquisition-1102899624.html

Elon Musk Officially Takes Over as Twitter CEO After $44 Bln Acquisition

Elon Musk Officially Takes Over as Twitter CEO After $44 Bln Acquisition

Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk officially took over Twitter last week after months of legal wranglings. Since he acquired the social media giant, the... 01.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-01T05:44+0000

2022-11-01T05:44+0000

2022-11-01T05:44+0000

elon musk

twitter

twitter

acquisition

takeover

ceo

ceo

new ceo

donald trump

americas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/01/1102900560_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9530596b7599d863c12d60b74593b0d2.jpg

World's richest man Elon Musk will now act as the new CEO of the microblogging website Twitter, the American business tycoon said in a filing on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.Musk's reign as the new owner of Twitter began last week and immediately after taking charge, he sacked Twitter's previous boss, Parag Agrawal, and other top executives of the San Francisco-based company.Other than Agrawal, Twitter's legal, policy and trust department chief Vijaya Gadde, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ned Segal, and the company's general counsel Sean Edgett were all removed from their respective posts.The filing further revealed that Musk is now the only director left on Twitter's board.Musk, however, clarified that his decision to dissolve Twitter's board was "temporary", without further elaboration. The changes to Twitter come within a week of Musk completing his $44 billion acquisition of one of the world's most popular social media networks.A day ahead of his acquisition of Twitter, the Tesla founder had changed his bio on the platform to "Chief Twit" in an oblique reference to his takeover.In the past, Musk criticized the platform for taking too long to remove bot or spam accounts.His other major criticism of Twitter's policy has been the social media giant's policy of levying a permanent ban on individuals like former US President Donald Trump over "hate speech or risk of inciting violence."

https://sputniknews.com/20221031/un-says-watching-twitter-closely-post-musk-takeover-warns-against-pushing-hate-speech-1102895865.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

elon musk, twitter, twitter, acquisition, takeover, ceo, ceo, new ceo, donald trump