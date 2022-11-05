International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20221105/musk-says-twitter-could-become-one-of-worlds-most-valuable-companies-1103803928.html
Musk Says Twitter Could Become One of World's Most Valuable Companies
Musk Says Twitter Could Become One of World's Most Valuable Companies
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Friday that Twitter, which he recently acquired, could become one of the most valuable companies... 05.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-05T04:11+0000
2022-11-05T04:11+0000
science & tech
us
twitter
elon musk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/09/1081715645_0:180:3000:1868_1920x0_80_0_0_329335c4ff7ad00292fe37ce5f42b039.jpg
Musk said earlier on Friday that Twitter has suffered a massive slump in revenue due to activist groups pressuring advertisers after he took over the social media network, criticizing it as an attempt to "destroy free speech in America."US media reported on Friday that Musk began laying off Twitter workers. Musk tweeted that the company has no other choice but to reduce Twitter's force since the company is losing money."Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day," Musk said on Twitter, adding that "everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required."Musk closed a $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter on October 28 after months of negotiations and legal disputes with the company about the number of fake accounts on the social media platform, which the entrepreneur believed was much higher than the company reported.After completing the acquisition of the social media network, Musk fired Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde. The US billionaire also said that a special council "with widely diverse viewpoints" would be set up to moderate the platform.On Monday, various America media reported that Musk planned to lay off 25% of the Twitter workforce in an initial round of cuts after the takeover. Prior to this, the media outlet reported, citing corporate documents, that the entrepreneur intended to fire 75% of Twitter employees, but Musk denied the reports.
https://sputniknews.com/20221104/elon-musk-gets-shredded-by-twitterers-after-complaining-about-declining-ad-revenue-1103800329.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/09/1081715645_136:0:2865:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_66441d2b0270451f4b65039fffd8dc86.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, twitter, elon musk
us, twitter, elon musk

Musk Says Twitter Could Become One of World's Most Valuable Companies

04:11 GMT 05.11.2022
© AP Photo / Soeren StacheIn this Feb. 2, 2013, file photo, a smartphone display shows the Twitter logo in Berlin, Germany, Twitter unsealed the documents Thursday, Oct. 3, 2013, for its planned initial public offering of stock and says it hopes to raise up to $1 billion
In this Feb. 2, 2013, file photo, a smartphone display shows the Twitter logo in Berlin, Germany, Twitter unsealed the documents Thursday, Oct. 3, 2013, for its planned initial public offering of stock and says it hopes to raise up to $1 billion - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2022
© AP Photo / Soeren Stache
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Friday that Twitter, which he recently acquired, could become one of the most valuable companies in the world.
Musk said earlier on Friday that Twitter has suffered a massive slump in revenue due to activist groups pressuring advertisers after he took over the social media network, criticizing it as an attempt to "destroy free speech in America."
"I think there is a tremendous amount of potential … and I think it [Twitter] could be one of the most valuable companies in the world," Musk said in an interview at an investor conference in New York.
US media reported on Friday that Musk began laying off Twitter workers. Musk tweeted that the company has no other choice but to reduce Twitter's force since the company is losing money.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif., March 14, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2022
Viral
Elon Musk Gets Shredded by Twitterers After Complaining About Declining Ad Revenue
Yesterday, 19:16 GMT
"Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day," Musk said on Twitter, adding that "everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required."
Musk closed a $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter on October 28 after months of negotiations and legal disputes with the company about the number of fake accounts on the social media platform, which the entrepreneur believed was much higher than the company reported.
After completing the acquisition of the social media network, Musk fired Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde. The US billionaire also said that a special council "with widely diverse viewpoints" would be set up to moderate the platform.
On Monday, various America media reported that Musk planned to lay off 25% of the Twitter workforce in an initial round of cuts after the takeover. Prior to this, the media outlet reported, citing corporate documents, that the entrepreneur intended to fire 75% of Twitter employees, but Musk denied the reports.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала