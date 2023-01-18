https://sputniknews.com/20230118/report-us-to-announce-new-ukraine-military-aid-package-on-friday-with-stryker-vehicles-1106472628.html

Report: US to Announce New Ukraine Military Aid Package on Friday With Stryker Vehicles

The US government will reportedly announce on Friday a new military assistance package for Ukraine that will include Stryker vehicles but not M1A2 Abrams tanks.

Citing three US officials and another person familiar with the matter, Politico reported that the new package will likely include Stryker armored combat vehicles, additional artillery and ammunition. In addition, the report said the United States will provide Ukrainian forces with ground-launched Small Diameter Bombs, which have a range of about 100 miles and can be launched from High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). However, the US Abrams tanks, which Kiev has long lobbied for, will not be included in this new tranche, the report said. The Biden administration does not plan at present to provide Ukraine with Abrams tanks, mostly due to logistical and maintenance challenges, the report added. The long-range Army Tactical Missile System, another item Kiev has requested that has the capability of reaching Moscow, will also not be included in the new US security aid package, according to the report.The Politico report comes on the heels of comments made by the White House hinting a new aid package would be detailed by the end of the week. John Kirby, who serves as the coordinator for strategic communications under the US National Security Council, did not offer additional details at the time.

