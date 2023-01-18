https://sputniknews.com/20230118/miss-universe-organization-refutes-rigging-allegations-defends-usas-victory-1106470971.html

Miss Universe Organization Refutes Rigging Allegations, Defends USA's Victory

The CEO of the Miss Universe Organization insists that the pageant’s results were handled and verified by "one of the top four accounting firms in the United States."

The organization in charge of the Miss Universe beauty pageant has lashed out against speculations of rigging during the latest edition of the competition.As Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel was proclaimed Miss Universe last weekend, quite a few social media users vocally complained about this result, alleging that the results could have been fixed. They likewise claimed that other contestants, such as Amanda Dudamel, Miss Venezuela and first runner-up of Miss Universe 2022, got robbed of their victory.Some critics argued that the pageant favored the US contestant as the contest was held in the United States.In response, the Miss Universe organization told media in a statement that “the false rigging allegations are absurd and distract from the incredible milestones our organization and the delegates experienced this weekend.” This was the first time a Filipina American won the pageant and that a trans woman addressed fans as Miss Universe's owner.Miss Universe Organization CEO Amy Emmerich also told one US media outlet that "one of the top four accounting firms in the United States” handled the pageant’s results and “verified the process,” and that Gabriel is the "rightful Miss Universe."Several other media outlets pointed out, however, that Garbiel’s earlier triumph at the Miss USA pageant last year also attracted controversy as many of her fellow contestants suspected “favoritism” being involved and actually walked off the stage without congratulating her over her win, thus breaking a pageant’s tradition.

