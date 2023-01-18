https://sputniknews.com/20230118/finnish-newspaper-publishes-erdogan-cartoon-following-scandals-in-sweden-1106443836.html

Finnish Newspaper Publishes Erdogan Cartoon Following Scandals in Sweden

The cartoon alludes to the Erdogan effigy that was hanged last week outside Stockholm's city hall by supporters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The Finnish newspaper Illtalehti has published a caricature alluding to the Erdogan effigy that was hanged last week outside Stockholm's city hall during a demonstration by supporters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), sparking a hot debate in both Sweden and Turkey.The picture contains three depictions of the Turkish president, one as the doll hanged outside Stockholm's city hall, one naked, and one as a dog, in likely nod to Prophet Muhammad cartoon made by the late Swedish artist Lars Vilks, which sparked ire across the Muslim world in 2007 and led to numerous death threats against the author.The headline reads "The pricelist of Erdogan ridicule" and the speech bubbles around the president read: "130 terrorists!", "200 terrorists!" and "500 terrorists!", alluding to the extradition requirements Turkey placed on Sweden and Finland in order to approve the countries' NATO bids.The caricature was drawn by the controversial artist Ville Ranta, who has been reported to the police on several occasions for his works, including for incitement against ethnic groups.According to Kauppinen, the newspaper has published similar satire targeting the NATO process and Turkey's role in it in the past. By his own admission, the reactions have been mixed, "as always with political satire."This comes as the Swedish newspaper Flamman launched a cartoon contest targeting Turkish President Recep Erdogan, a move its editor-in-chief Leonidas Aretakis said was meant to "raise the problem with the government's handling of the NATO process." Aretakis also added that the goal of the competition was to "stand up for free speech and for the Kurds" and argued that it is "reprehensible" of the Swedish government to "do everything to appease an oppressive regime."The Erdogan effigy incident sparked strong reactions in both Sweden and Turkey. Swedish Prime Minister and Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson and Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom condemned the effigy protest, calling it "disgusting." The Turkish president himself warned that relations with Sweden may become "much more strained" unless Stockholm takes a tougher stand against terrorism. His threat was echoed by Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag, who argued that Sweden cannot expect Turkey's support for its NATO bid, while "ignoring terrorist provocations." Meanwhile, the Swedish prosecution said no action will be taken in connection with the hanging of Erdogan’s likeness.Finnish Defense Minister Mikko Savola called the demonstration "an unfortunate event that unnecessarily provokes Turkey," adding that it was "pretty unnecessary and provocative at this stage." At the same time he emphasized the value of freedom of expression.In May 2022, three months into the Ukraine conflict, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, citing a shift in the European security situation and abandoning what was left of their historic non-alignment. Subsequently, both governments showed themselves willing to make concessions to appease Turkey, the only nation that confronted their bids, despite criticism from the opposition and human right groups.

