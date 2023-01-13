International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20230113/turkey-scolds-sweden-over-hanged-erdogan-effigy-in-stockholm-1106268815.html
Turkey Scolds Sweden Over Hanged Erdogan Effigy in Stockholm
Turkey Scolds Sweden Over Hanged Erdogan Effigy in Stockholm
Despite condemnation, the political action may further imperil Sweden’s stalled NATO bid that rests on Turkey’s approval.
2023-01-13T05:24+0000
2023-01-13T05:24+0000
military
turkey
news
scandinavia
nato
kurdish problem
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094286999_0:20:1874:1074_1920x0_80_0_0_6ba9480cadc66840be86e6fe4722eb56.jpg
Turkey has accused Sweden of not taking terrorism seriously after an effigy of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was hanged outside Stockholm City Hall. As a result, Turkey accused Sweden of breach of promise and summoned its ambassador for talks.The meeting that took place on January 12 was confirmed by Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom's press secretary, but its content remained undisclosed.Billstrom himself tweeted the following: "The government protects an open debate about the political choices, but strongly distances itself from threats and hatred against political representatives. Portraying a popularly elected president as being executed outside City Hall is abhorrent."According to the Swedish media, the action was carried out by the so-called Rojava Committees, "a network for solidarity and exchange with the revolutionary movement throughout Kurdistan," which Turkey has labelled as supporters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) that it sees as terrorists.Erdogan's spokesman Fahrettin Altun condemned the action "in strongest possible terms" and called on the Swedish authorities to "take the necessary steps without further delay." He also urged Sweden to keep the promises it had made in order to join NATO, adding that expecting concessions from Turkey would be "futile.""That PKK terrorists can challenge the Swedish government at the heart of Stockholm is proof that the Swedish authorities have not taken necessary steps against terrorism," he added.At the same time, the Swedish government reportedly rejected Turkey's request for the extradition of four Turkish citizens. The men were included in Erdogan’s apparent wish list circulating in the Turkish media of people whom the president and Turkey want extradited.The men are between 26 and 68 years old and, according to Turkey, have connections to the Gulenist movement, which Ankara considers a terrorist organization as well. The charges range from membership of an armed terrorist organization and espionage to attempting a coup against the government. President Erdogan accused the Gulenist movement of being responsible for the failed coup attempt in July 2016, which the movement itself denied.This may further imperil Sweden’s stalled NATO bid, as its fate rests on Ankara's approval. So far, most of Ankara's demands have involved Sweden's lively ties with the Kurdish diaspora. Stockholm has shown an apparent readiness to go to great lengths and sacrifice principled positions, as it has already lifted the ban on arms exports to Turkey it introduced following Ankara’s military operation in northern Syria and publicly renounced cooperation with Kurdish organizations it previously embraced. However, the massive extradition demands are a particularly tough bite for a nation that has modeled itself as a champion of human rights. Earlier this month, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that Turkey has made some demands that Stockholm "cannot meet."In May 2022, Sweden abandoned yet another principle, that of non-alignment, and together with neighboring Finland filed a joint NATO bid, citing a change in the security policy landscape following Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20230109/swedish-pm-on-stalled-nato-bid-turkey-wants-things-stockholm-cannot-give-1106149180.html
turkey
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094286999_86:0:1809:1292_1920x0_80_0_0_ea0c262da4bb976316bbda7174dc06ce.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sweden's nato bid, kurdish organizations, nato membership, president recep erdogan, abandoned non-alignment
sweden's nato bid, kurdish organizations, nato membership, president recep erdogan, abandoned non-alignment

Turkey Scolds Sweden Over Hanged Erdogan Effigy in Stockholm

05:24 GMT 13.01.2023
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends the Russian-Ukrainian talks at the Dolmabahce Palace, in Istanbul, Turkey
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends the Russian-Ukrainian talks at the Dolmabahce Palace, in Istanbul, Turkey - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2023
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
While condemned by both Stockholm and Ankara, the political action may further imperil Sweden’s stalled NATO bid, which rests on Turkey’s approval. Earlier this month, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that Stockholm “cannot meet” some of Turkey’s demands.
Turkey has accused Sweden of not taking terrorism seriously after an effigy of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was hanged outside Stockholm City Hall. As a result, Turkey accused Sweden of breach of promise and summoned its ambassador for talks.
The meeting that took place on January 12 was confirmed by Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom's press secretary, but its content remained undisclosed.
Billstrom himself tweeted the following: "The government protects an open debate about the political choices, but strongly distances itself from threats and hatred against political representatives. Portraying a popularly elected president as being executed outside City Hall is abhorrent."
© PhotoScreenshots of tweets commenting on the hanged doll of President Erdogan in Stockholm
Screenshots of tweets commenting on the hanged doll of President Erdogan in Stockholm - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2023
Screenshots of tweets commenting on the hanged doll of President Erdogan in Stockholm
© Photo
According to the Swedish media, the action was carried out by the so-called Rojava Committees, "a network for solidarity and exchange with the revolutionary movement throughout Kurdistan," which Turkey has labelled as supporters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) that it sees as terrorists.

Erdogan's spokesman Fahrettin Altun condemned the action "in strongest possible terms" and called on the Swedish authorities to "take the necessary steps without further delay." He also urged Sweden to keep the promises it had made in order to join NATO, adding that expecting concessions from Turkey would be "futile."
"That PKK terrorists can challenge the Swedish government at the heart of Stockholm is proof that the Swedish authorities have not taken necessary steps against terrorism," he added.
© PhotoScreenshots of tweets commenting on the hanged doll of President Erdogan in Stockholm
Screenshots of tweets commenting on the hanged doll of President Erdogan in Stockholm - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2023
Screenshots of tweets commenting on the hanged doll of President Erdogan in Stockholm
© Photo
At the same time, the Swedish government reportedly rejected Turkey's request for the extradition of four Turkish citizens. The men were included in Erdogan’s apparent wish list circulating in the Turkish media of people whom the president and Turkey want extradited.
The men are between 26 and 68 years old and, according to Turkey, have connections to the Gulenist movement, which Ankara considers a terrorist organization as well. The charges range from membership of an armed terrorist organization and espionage to attempting a coup against the government. President Erdogan accused the Gulenist movement of being responsible for the failed coup attempt in July 2016, which the movement itself denied.
Flags of Finland, left, NATO and Sweden, right, are displayed during a ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday May 18, 2022. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the military alliance stands ready to seize a historic moment and move quickly on allowing Finland and Sweden to join its ranks, after the two countries submitted their membership requests. (Johanna Geron/Pool via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2023
World
Swedish PM on Stalled NATO Bid: Turkey Wants Things Stockholm ‘Cannot Give’
9 January, 05:41 GMT
This may further imperil Sweden’s stalled NATO bid, as its fate rests on Ankara's approval. So far, most of Ankara's demands have involved Sweden's lively ties with the Kurdish diaspora. Stockholm has shown an apparent readiness to go to great lengths and sacrifice principled positions, as it has already lifted the ban on arms exports to Turkey it introduced following Ankara’s military operation in northern Syria and publicly renounced cooperation with Kurdish organizations it previously embraced. However, the massive extradition demands are a particularly tough bite for a nation that has modeled itself as a champion of human rights. Earlier this month, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that Turkey has made some demands that Stockholm "cannot meet."
In May 2022, Sweden abandoned yet another principle, that of non-alignment, and together with neighboring Finland filed a joint NATO bid, citing a change in the security policy landscape following Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала