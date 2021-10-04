https://sputniknews.com/20211004/swedish-cartoonist-who-depicted-prophet-muhammad-as-dog-reportedly-killed-in-car-accident-1089635311.html

Swedish Cartoonist Who Depicted Prophet Muhammad as Dog Reportedly Killed in Car Accident

Swedish Cartoonist Who Depicted Prophet Muhammad as Dog Reportedly Killed in Car Accident

A Swedish cartoonist who infamously depicted the Prophet Muhammad as a dog was reportedly killed in a car accident, it was revealed late Sunday. 04.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-04T00:11+0000

2021-10-04T00:11+0000

2021-10-04T00:24+0000

sweden

lars vilks

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

A Swedish cartoonist who infamously depicted the Prophet Muhammad as a dog was reportedly killed in a car accident, it was revealed late Sunday.

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sweden, lars vilks