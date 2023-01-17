https://sputniknews.com/20230117/the-great-fall-demographic-crisis-takes-toll-on-china-population-ebbs-for-first-time-in-decades-1106418621.html

The Great Fall: Demographic Crisis Takes Toll on China, Population Ebbs for First Time in Decades

The Great Fall: Demographic Crisis Takes Toll on China, Population Ebbs for First Time in Decades

China has long had a birth rate of under 2.1 children per woman, largely due to the one-child policy. But even as the policy was modified and then lifted in 2015, the birth rate has continued to shrink

2023-01-17T08:57+0000

2023-01-17T08:57+0000

2023-01-17T08:57+0000

world

china

population

birth rate

authorities

family

restrictions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097220987_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4770874d48a5ee88b7af83ae93ea39e9.jpg

China's population plummeted last year for the first time in six decades, the country's National Bureau of Statistics has revealed.According to the bureau, the number declined by about 850,000 to more than 1.4 billion at the end of 2022.China’s male population stood at 722.06 million, while the female population was estimated at 689.69 million, and "the sex ratio of the total population was 104.69 (104.69 men per 100 women)," the statement read.The bureau also said that the population at the working age, from 16 to 59, amounted to 875.6 million (62% of China's total population), the number of people aged 60 and over was 280 million (19.8%) and population aged 65 and over was 209.8 million (14.9%).The gender balance of the Chinese population was seriously affected by the so-called "one-child" policy, introduced in 1979 in order to prevent overpopulation and famine. Under this policy, urban families only had the right to have only one child, while rural families could have two children, but only if the first one was a girl.In 2013, the Chinese authorities eased the restrictions. Couples, where at least one of the spouses was the only child in the family, were allowed to have a second child. Later, in 2016, all couples were allowed to have a second child. However, the measures not only did not cause a boom in the birth rate, they resulted in the exact opposite effect.In the summer of 2021, the authorities approved the adoption of amendments to the law on population. The amendments allowed families to have a third child and canceled all previously provided fines and payments.

https://sputniknews.com/20221017/china-to-enact-policies-to-boost-birth-rates-1101910779.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

china's population, decrease in china's population for the first time in six decades, birth rate in china, china's 'one child' policy