International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20230117/russia-expands-entry-ban-list-of-eu-officials-in-response-to-unfriendly-actions-1106431844.html
Russia Expands Entry Ban List of EU Officials in Response to Unfriendly Actions
Russia Expands Entry Ban List of EU Officials in Response to Unfriendly Actions
In response to the unfriendly actions of the European Union, Moscow has expanded the stop list of representatives of European institutions and EU member states who are banned from entering Russia
2023-01-17T15:20+0000
2023-01-17T15:20+0000
russia
russian foreign ministry
sanctions
anti-russian bias
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0a/1093735607_0:0:3053:1717_1920x0_80_0_0_fc09b3fe44ce23078a6584fbbdfee26b.jpg
According to the diplomatic mission, "the European Parliament is also pursuing an aggressive anti-Russian line, having approved at its meeting on November 23, 2022 a resolution 'on recognizing the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism.'" The additions include the leadership of the law enforcement agencies of the EU countries involved in the preparation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as part of the EU mission to provide military assistance to Ukraine, European government and commercial structures that produce and supply weapons and military equipment to the Kiev regime, as well as citizens of the EU states seen in systematic public anti-Russian rhetoric. It is clarified that the restrictions apply to individual members of the European Parliament.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0a/1093735607_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_42ff18c541d359988898a951260ebfad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, russian foreign ministry, anti-russian rhetoric, anti-russian bias, western support for ukraine
russia, russian foreign ministry, anti-russian rhetoric, anti-russian bias, western support for ukraine

Russia Expands Entry Ban List of EU Officials in Response to Unfriendly Actions

15:20 GMT 17.01.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaliy BelousovBuilding of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation is pictured in central Moscow, Russia
Building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation is pictured in central Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - In response to the unfriendly actions of the European Union, Moscow has expanded the stop list of representatives of European institutions and EU member states who are banned from entering Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
"The European Union continues its attempts to put pressure on Russia through unilateral restrictive measures. On December 16, 2022, the EU countries adopted the ninth sanctions package. We consider such EU actions illegitimate, undermining the international legal prerogatives of the UN Security Council," the ministry said.
According to the diplomatic mission, "the European Parliament is also pursuing an aggressive anti-Russian line, having approved at its meeting on November 23, 2022 a resolution 'on recognizing the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism.'"
"Once again, this shows double standards of the Western political community, which since 2014 turned a blind eye to the killings of residents of Donbas by the Kiev security forces. In response to unfriendly actions, the Russian side expanded the list of representatives of European institutions and EU member states, for whom exit from the Russian Federation and entry into the Russian Federation is prohibited," the statement says.
The additions include the leadership of the law enforcement agencies of the EU countries involved in the preparation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as part of the EU mission to provide military assistance to Ukraine, European government and commercial structures that produce and supply weapons and military equipment to the Kiev regime, as well as citizens of the EU states seen in systematic public anti-Russian rhetoric. It is clarified that the restrictions apply to individual members of the European Parliament.
"We confirm that any unfriendly actions by Western countries will continue to receive a timely and adequate response," the ministry concluded.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin - Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: UK to Give Ukraine 'Hundreds' of Armored Vehicles, Including 'Bulldogs' - WallaceYesterday, 08:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала