Russia Expands Entry Ban List of EU Officials in Response to Unfriendly Actions

In response to the unfriendly actions of the European Union, Moscow has expanded the stop list of representatives of European institutions and EU member states who are banned from entering Russia

2023-01-17

2023-01-17T15:20+0000

2023-01-17T15:20+0000

According to the diplomatic mission, "the European Parliament is also pursuing an aggressive anti-Russian line, having approved at its meeting on November 23, 2022 a resolution 'on recognizing the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism.'" The additions include the leadership of the law enforcement agencies of the EU countries involved in the preparation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as part of the EU mission to provide military assistance to Ukraine, European government and commercial structures that produce and supply weapons and military equipment to the Kiev regime, as well as citizens of the EU states seen in systematic public anti-Russian rhetoric. It is clarified that the restrictions apply to individual members of the European Parliament.

