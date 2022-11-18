https://sputniknews.com/20221118/over-10-russian-servicemen-shot-killed-in-cold-blood-by-ukrainian-forces-russian-mod-1104406026.html

Over 10 Russian Servicemen Shot, Killed in Cold Blood by Ukrainian Forces: Russian MoD

Over 10 Russian Servicemen Shot, Killed in Cold Blood by Ukrainian Forces: Russian MoD

Earlier in the day, grizzly footage posted to social media from Makeevka, a settlement in the Lugansk People’s Republic taken by Ukrainian forces this week... 18.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-18T14:17+0000

2022-11-18T14:17+0000

2022-11-18T14:33+0000

ministry of defense (mod)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1104406026.jpg?1668782006

Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed Friday that more 10 Russian troops had been executed in cold blood by "degenerates" from the Ukrainian Armed Forces."Volodymyr] Zelensky and his henchmen will have to answer before the court of history, the peoples of Russia and Ukraine for every tortured and executed prisoner of war," the MoD said in a briefing Friday."The intentional and methodical murder of more than ten immobilized Russian servicemen by degenerates from the Ukrainian Armed Forces by gunshot to the head cannot be presented as a 'tragic exception' against the background of the supposed general observance of the rights of prisoners of war by the Kiev regime," the military added.The MoD stressed that the "brutal murder of Russian PoWs is not the first and only such war crime, but common practice among the Ukrainian Armed Forces, actively supported by the Kiev regime, and not noticed point-blank by its Western patrons."Earlier in the day, footage posted to social media allegedly shot in Makeevka, a settlement in the Lugansk People’s Republic recently captured by Ukrainian forces, showed the execution of up to a dozen captured Russian servicemen.One video showed Russian troops exiting a bombed-out house one by one with their hands up and lying down on the ground. One of their comrades refused to surrender, opening fire on the Ukrainians with an automatic rifle, after which the video cut out. A second video, shot by a drone, showed twelve lifeless, unarmed Russian troops lying on the ground. Both videos are believed to have been filmed in the same location, and it was suspected that the surrendered troops may have been killed ‘as punishment’ for their comrade who refused to give up.Valery Fadeyev, chairman of the Russian Human Rights Council, promised to send the video materials to international organizations and demand an investigation into the suspected war crime.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ministry of defense (mod)