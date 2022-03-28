https://sputniknews.com/20220328/rampant-russophobia-nearly-200-crimes-committed-against-russians-in-germany-each-week-1094263593.html
Rampant Russophobia: Nearly 200 Crimes Committed Against Russians in Germany Each Week
Rampant Russophobia: Nearly 200 Crimes Committed Against Russians in Germany Each Week
German media outlets earlier reported two Russian-speaking men being assaulted in Berlin by a group of five people, who allegedly spoke Ukrainian.
The Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) has reported a sharp increase in crimes against people of Russian and Ukrainian origin in Germany since the start of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.The crimes ranged from mere insults and threats to actual violence. In addition, the BKA reported cases of property damage and drawing of graffiti with content targeting one of the groups.There have been numerous reports about instances of discrimination against Russians in Western countries as their governments whip up anti-Russian rhetoric over Moscow's decision to launch a special military operation to demilitarise and "de-Nazify" Ukraine. The operation was ordered as a response to a request for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), which have been suffering from intensified shelling by Ukrainian forces.The German newspaper Tagesspiegel earlier reported that two Russian-speaking men sustained stab wounds to their chest and hands following a conflict with a group of five people allegedly speaking Ukrainian in a Berlin subway. The assailants reportedly first insulted the two men and then attacked them. The injured men were later hospitalised, but the attackers managed to get away before the police arrived.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
The Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) has reported a sharp increase in crimes against people
of Russian and Ukrainian origin in Germany since the start of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.
"There are crimes committed against both Russian-born and Ukrainian-born members of our society. We are currently counting around 200 such crimes a week. The majority of them are anti-Russian", BKA Chief Holger Münch said.
The crimes ranged from mere insults and threats to actual violence. In addition, the BKA reported cases of property damage and drawing of graffiti with content targeting one of the groups.
There have been numerous reports about instances of discrimination
against Russians in Western countries as their governments whip up anti-Russian rhetoric
over Moscow's decision to launch a special military operation to demilitarise and "de-Nazify" Ukraine. The operation was ordered as a response to a request for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), which have been suffering from intensified shelling by Ukrainian forces.
The German newspaper Tagesspiegel earlier reported that two Russian-speaking men sustained stab wounds to their chest and hands following a conflict with a group of five people allegedly speaking Ukrainian in a Berlin subway. The assailants reportedly first insulted the two men and then attacked them. The injured men were later hospitalised, but the attackers managed to get away before the police arrived.
