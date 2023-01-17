https://sputniknews.com/20230117/nigerian-central-bank-governor-resumes-duty-amid-prosecution-by-secret-police-1106417393.html
The head of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, who was accused of funding terrorism by the country’s secret police, has resumed duty after his annual vacation abroad, the bank has said. His return was announced in a press release signed by Osita Nwanisobi, a director of corporate communications of the bank, on Monday. According to the statement, the head of the bank is ready to hold the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the year, scheduled for January 23 to 24, 2023. The statement underlined that Emefiele is committed to perform "the task before him in line with his oath of office and the policy direction of President Muhammadu Buhari.”The governor reportedly had not been in the country for several weeks since mid-December following the investigation into the allegations of corruption and terrorism financing. The Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria’s secret police, previously had sought an arrest warrant for the official, but it was denied by a Federal High Court, which demanded evidence. The secret police accussed him of financing terrorism, fraud, and other economic crimes that threaten national security.According to local media, the governor headed to his office on Monday with massive security, specifically military protection.
Last month, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, reportedly refused to return to Nigeria after the US–Africa Leaders Summit, where he traveled with the country's President Muhammadu Buhari, and stayed overseas due to health problems. The decision came amid allegations of financial crimes against him.
His return was announced in a press release signed by Osita Nwanisobi, a director of corporate communications of the bank, on Monday.
“The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has resumed duty after his annual vacation abroad. Mr. Emefiele, who proceeded on leave in December 2022, resumed work today, Monday, January 16, 2023," the statement read.
According to the statement, the head of the bank is ready to hold the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the year, scheduled for January 23 to 24, 2023. The statement underlined that Emefiele is committed to perform "the task before him in line with his oath of office and the policy direction of President Muhammadu Buhari
The governor reportedly had not been in the country for several weeks since mid-December following the investigation into the allegations of corruption and terrorism financing. The Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria’s secret police, previously had sought an arrest warrant for the official, but it was denied by a Federal High Court, which demanded evidence. The secret police accussed him of financing terrorism, fraud, and other economic crimes that threaten national security.
According to local media, the governor headed to his office on Monday with massive security, specifically military protection.