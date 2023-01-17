https://sputniknews.com/20230117/nigerian-central-bank-governor-resumes-duty-amid-prosecution-by-secret-police-1106417393.html

Nigerian Central Bank Governor Resumes Duty Amid Prosecution By Secret Police

Nigerian Central Bank Governor Resumes Duty Amid Prosecution By Secret Police

The head of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, who was accused of funding terrorism by the country’s secret police, has resumed duty after his annual vacation abroad, the bank has said.

2023-01-17T07:41+0000

2023-01-17T07:41+0000

2023-01-17T07:41+0000

africa

west africa

nigeria

central bank

terrorism

corruption

corruption charges

secret police

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106417247_0:0:2731:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_42064d110451fb05c98bf9077b232af9.jpg

The head of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, who was accused of funding terrorism by the country’s secret police, has resumed duty after his annual vacation abroad, the bank has said. His return was announced in a press release signed by Osita Nwanisobi, a director of corporate communications of the bank, on Monday. According to the statement, the head of the bank is ready to hold the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the year, scheduled for January 23 to 24, 2023. The statement underlined that Emefiele is committed to perform "the task before him in line with his oath of office and the policy direction of President Muhammadu Buhari.”The governor reportedly had not been in the country for several weeks since mid-December following the investigation into the allegations of corruption and terrorism financing. The Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria’s secret police, previously had sought an arrest warrant for the official, but it was denied by a Federal High Court, which demanded evidence. The secret police accussed him of financing terrorism, fraud, and other economic crimes that threaten national security.According to local media, the governor headed to his office on Monday with massive security, specifically military protection.

https://sputniknews.com/20221223/nigerian-central-bank-head-accused-of-financing-terrorism-refuses-to-return-home-from-us--media-1105720367.html

africa

west africa

nigeria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Maria Konokhova

Maria Konokhova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Maria Konokhova

west africa, nigeria, the governor of the central bank of nigeria, godwin emefiele, corruption, the department of state services (dss), investigation, terrorism financing