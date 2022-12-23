https://sputniknews.com/20221223/nigerian-central-bank-head-accused-of-financing-terrorism-refuses-to-return-home-from-us--media-1105720367.html
Nigerian Central Bank Head Accused of Financing Terrorism Refuses to Return Home From US – Media
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), whom the country’s secret police accuses of funding terrorism, has refused to return to Nigeria after the US–Africa Leaders Summit, media report.
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), whom the country’s secret police has accused of funding terrorism, has refused to return to Nigeria after the US–Africa Leaders Summit, media reported.Godwin Emefiele had travelled to America with President Muhammadu Buhari. While the latter returned to his country on Sunday, the Central Bank head stayed overseas, claiming heart illness.The Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria’s secret police, previously cited a preliminary investigation, saying that Emefiele was involved in several acts of terrorism financing, fraud and economic crimes that threaten national security. The DSS sought an arrest warrant for the official, but the application was denied by a Federal High Court, which said that the service did not provide any concrete evidence.Recently, Emefiele was also accused of corruption by members of Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, who said that the Central Bank head illegally approved a 2 billion naira (roughly $4.5 million) loan for the National President of the National Cotton Association of Nigeria.In early 2022, Godwin Emefiele joined the ruling All Progressives Congress. According to critics, this contradicts the CBN act which obliges the body's Governor to "devote the whole of their time to the service of the bank" while holding office and not to "engage in any full or part-time employment or vocation whether remunerated or not."Emefiele addressed a Federal High Court in Abuja to ascertain if his involvement in the party was against the law.
The 2022 US–Africa Leaders Summit took place from 13 to 15 December in Washington, DC, involving 49 delegations from African countries as well as one from the African Union. Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria was part of the Nigerian delegation.
