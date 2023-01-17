https://sputniknews.com/20230117/more-than-half-of-us-states-ban-tiktok-on-government-devices-report-1106436462.html

More Than Half of US States Ban TikTok on Government Devices: Report

More Than Half of US States Ban TikTok on Government Devices: Report

More than half of US states have banned the use of Chinese video sharing social media platform TikTok on government devices due to national security concerns, American broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

2023-01-17T18:15+0000

2023-01-17T18:15+0000

2023-01-17T18:15+0000

americas

us

tiktok

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107976/00/1079760005_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_a1cb8ee5a38f723179bad6906c39fcb1.jpg

Thirty-one states have restricted access to TikTok on government devices, nine of them have also banned additional China-related apps, including WeChat and AliPay, the report said. It is also noted that the decision to ban the social network, which has more than 100 million users in the United States, was introduced in states governed by both the Republicans and the Democrats. In December 2022, the US House of Representatives informed members and their staff that TikTok was now banned from their official devices due to security concerns, following a measure passed in the omnibus spending bill that bans the app across the federal government. TikTok has been the subject of US federal government scrutiny for alleged ties between its parent company, ByteDance, and the Chinese government.

https://sputniknews.com/20230103/scholar-us-labeling-tiktok-digital-fentanyl-absurd-shows-dysfunction-of-american-politics-1106006024.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, tiktok, tiktok ban, us bans tiktok, chinese app