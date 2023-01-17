https://sputniknews.com/20230117/more-than-half-of-us-states-ban-tiktok-on-government-devices-report-1106436462.html
More Than Half of US States Ban TikTok on Government Devices: Report
More than half of US states have banned the use of Chinese video sharing social media platform TikTok on government devices due to national security concerns, American broadcaster reported on Tuesday.
Thirty-one states have restricted access to TikTok on government devices, nine of them have also banned additional China-related apps, including WeChat and AliPay, the report said. It is also noted that the decision to ban the social network, which has more than 100 million users in the United States, was introduced in states governed by both the Republicans and the Democrats. In December 2022, the US House of Representatives informed members and their staff that TikTok was now banned from their official devices due to security concerns, following a measure passed in the omnibus spending bill that bans the app across the federal government. TikTok has been the subject of US federal government scrutiny for alleged ties between its parent company, ByteDance, and the Chinese government.
americas
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than half of US states have banned the use of Chinese video sharing social media platform TikTok on government devices due to national security concerns, American broadcaster reported on Tuesday.
Thirty-one states have restricted
access to TikTok on government devices
, nine of them have also banned additional China-related apps, including WeChat and AliPay, the report said.
It is also noted that the decision to ban the social network, which has more than 100 million users in the United States, was introduced in states governed by both the Republicans and the Democrats.
In December 2022, the US House of Representatives informed members and their staff that TikTok was now banned
from their official devices due to security concerns, following a measure passed in the omnibus spending bill that bans the app across the federal government. TikTok has been the subject of US federal government scrutiny for alleged ties between its parent company, ByteDance, and the Chinese government.