https://sputniknews.com/20230110/new-jersey-ohio-latest-states-to-ban-tiktok-on-government-devices--1106190283.html

New Jersey, Ohio Latest States to Ban TikTok on Government Devices

New Jersey, Ohio Latest States to Ban TikTok on Government Devices

In October, TikTok vehemently denied a US report claiming that its parent company ByteDance planned to track American citizens via the app.

2023-01-10T10:25+0000

2023-01-10T10:25+0000

2023-01-10T10:25+0000

americas

us

new jersey

ohio

tiktok

government

use

security

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/14/1105633500_0:127:3191:1922_1920x0_80_0_0_eaab33fa195b88ae8222760ab4723814.jpg

New Jersey and Ohio have joined a whole array of other US states in banning the use of Chinese video hosting service TikTok on government-owned devices.Ohio's GOP Governor Mike DeWine, for his part, argued in his order that “these surreptitious data privacy and cybersecurity practices pose national and local security and cybersecurity threats to users of these applications and platforms and the devices storing the applications and platforms.”This followed Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers saying last week that he plans to announce a ban on the use of TikTok on state phones, joining the growing number of states that have already prohibited the Chinese social media app.Pennsylvania, Kansas, Louisiana, West Virginia, Montana, Virginia, Georgia, New Hampshire, Idaho, North Dakota, Iowa, Alabama, Utah, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas, South Carolina, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Florida previously banned TikTok from state-owned electronic devices due to national security concerns.Also last week, GOP Rep Mike Gallagher, the incoming chairman of the new House Select Committee on China, slammed TikTok as "digital fentanyl" that he claimed China's government is providing to Americans.The $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, passed by Congress earlier in December, specifically requires federal government agencies to remove TikTok from their network of official devices, even though some bodies have already imposed their own bans.Last fall, the platform rejected allegations by a US media outlet that TikTok’s parent company ByteDance planned to monitor US citizens via the app.The platform, in particular, insisted that it “does not collect precise GPS location information from US users, meaning TikTok could not monitor US users in the way the [outlet’s] article suggested.”According to the company, “TikTok has never been used to 'target' any members of the US government, activists, public figures or journalists, nor do we serve them a different content experience than other users.”

https://sputniknews.com/20221227/some-us-administration-officials-push-for-forced-sale-of-tiktoks-us-operations-reports-say-1105807775.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220702/tiktok-says-it-will-move-all-us-user-data-to-servers-inland-aims-to-limit-access-from-china-1096878481.html

americas

new jersey

ohio

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

new jersey's and ohio's ban of tiktok, ohio's gop governor mike dewine, new jersey's democratic governor phil murphy, use of chinese video hosting service tiktok on us government-owned devices