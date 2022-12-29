https://sputniknews.com/20221229/biden-signs-17-trillion-omnibus-spending-bill-averting-government-shutdown-1105899778.html

Biden Signs $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Spending Bill, Averting Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said he signed the $1.7 trillion omnibus government spending bill passed by Congress earlier this month, which... 29.12.2022, Sputnik International

"Today, I signed the bipartisan omnibus bill, ending a year of historic progress," Biden said on Thursday. The legislation includes $858 billion in defense spending and an additional $45 billion for Ukraine, as well as investments in disaster recovery and veteran health care. Congress passed the bill to close out its lame duck session, avoiding a government shutdown slated to begin when funding expired this month. The bill was passed despite objections from some Republican lawmakers, who sought to craft a comprehensive budget next year instead, when they will have a majority in the House of Representatives.

