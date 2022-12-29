https://sputniknews.com/20221229/biden-signs-17-trillion-omnibus-spending-bill-averting-government-shutdown-1105899778.html
Biden Signs $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Spending Bill, Averting Government Shutdown
Biden Signs $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Spending Bill, Averting Government Shutdown
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said he signed the $1.7 trillion omnibus government spending bill passed by Congress earlier this month, which... 29.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-29T23:47+0000
2022-12-29T23:47+0000
2022-12-29T23:42+0000
americas
us
spending bill
joe biden
government shutdown
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/10/1105515927_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_89d660bdfbefec26e344fe7ccd2f1c21.jpg
"Today, I signed the bipartisan omnibus bill, ending a year of historic progress," Biden said on Thursday. The legislation includes $858 billion in defense spending and an additional $45 billion for Ukraine, as well as investments in disaster recovery and veteran health care. Congress passed the bill to close out its lame duck session, avoiding a government shutdown slated to begin when funding expired this month. The bill was passed despite objections from some Republican lawmakers, who sought to craft a comprehensive budget next year instead, when they will have a majority in the House of Representatives.
https://sputniknews.com/20221223/us-house-passes-17-trillion-omnibus-spending-bill-sending-legislation-to-bidens-desk-1105738612.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/10/1105515927_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_20d829a48c82db0f9d8da648ad1d4e12.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, spending bill, joe biden, government shutdown
us, spending bill, joe biden, government shutdown
Biden Signs $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Spending Bill, Averting Government Shutdown
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said he signed the $1.7 trillion omnibus government spending bill passed by Congress earlier this month, which will fund the work of the government in 2023 and avert a government shutdown.
"Today, I signed the bipartisan omnibus bill, ending a year of historic progress," Biden said on Thursday.
The legislation includes $858 billion in defense spending and an additional $45 billion for Ukraine, as well as investments in disaster recovery and veteran health care.
Congress passed the bill to close out its lame duck session, avoiding a government shutdown slated to begin when funding expired this month.
The bill was passed despite objections from some Republican lawmakers, who sought to craft a comprehensive budget next year instead, when they will have a majority in the House of Representatives.