Biden Signs $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Spending Bill, Averting Government Shutdown
"Today, I signed the bipartisan omnibus bill, ending a year of historic progress," Biden said on Thursday. The legislation includes $858 billion in defense spending and an additional $45 billion for Ukraine, as well as investments in disaster recovery and veteran health care. Congress passed the bill to close out its lame duck session, avoiding a government shutdown slated to begin when funding expired this month. The bill was passed despite objections from some Republican lawmakers, who sought to craft a comprehensive budget next year instead, when they will have a majority in the House of Representatives.
US House Passes $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Spending Bill, Sending Legislation to Biden's Desk
23 December, 19:25 GMT
