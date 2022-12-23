https://sputniknews.com/20221223/us-house-passes-17-trillion-omnibus-spending-bill-sending-legislation-to-bidens-desk-1105738612.html

US House Passes $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Spending Bill, Sending Legislation to Biden’s Desk

US House Passes $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Spending Bill, Sending Legislation to Biden’s Desk

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives passed a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill for 2023, funding the federal government and avoiding a... 23.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-23T19:25+0000

2022-12-23T19:25+0000

2022-12-23T19:25+0000

us lawmakers

joe biden

biden administration

spending bill

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099461777_0:0:3090:1739_1920x0_80_0_0_e221d93365b44aef6b1c800d3e50e50a.jpg

House lawmakers passed the omnibus in a vote of 225-201, sending the bill to US President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The Senate passed the legislation earlier on Thursday. Lawmakers also included a measure providing one more week of government funding to give Biden time to sign the bill. The omnibus approves approximately $1.7 trillion in government spending, including $858 billion for US defense and $45 billion for Ukrainian defense. Lawmakers also included an amendment allowing seized Russian funds to be put towards aid for Ukraine. Biden praised the bill and its passage, saying it is further proof that cooperation between the two major political parties in the United States is possible. Biden added that he looks forward to more bipartisan progress in 2023. The bill received pushback from some Republican members of Congress, including Senator Rand Paul and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy and fellow House Republicans, who will take control of the lower chamber next Congress, threatened to impede the legislative efforts of any member who voted in favor of the omnibus. Passage of the omnibus closed out the "lame duck" session of Congress between midterm elections and the new year, during which lawmakers passed the $858 billion National Defense Authorization Act as well.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us lawmakers, joe biden, biden administration, spending bill