Kremlin: Enlargement of Russian Army to 1.5 Million Caused by West's Actions

The enlargement of the Russian army to 1.5 million military personnel is caused by the actions of the West, as the security of Russia must be unconditionally ensured, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

2023-01-17T13:26+0000

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has held a meeting with the senior leadership of the Russian Armed Forces concerning the implementation of President Vladimir Putin's decision to increase the military's size 1.5 million. Putin's decree on the enlargement of the Russian Army came into force on January 1, 2023. According to the document, the staff strength of the Russian Armed Forces is set at 2,039,758 people, including 1,150,628 troops. According to Shoigu, changes in the Russian army, including an increase in its number to 1.5 million military personnel, will be implemented from 2023 to 2026.

