https://sputniknews.com/20211221/russian-army-is-global-leader-in-modernity-defence-minister-shoigu-says-1091698673.html

Russian Army is Global Leader in Modernity, Defence Minister Shoigu Says

Russian Army is Global Leader in Modernity, Defence Minister Shoigu Says

Russian national security spendings envisaged for 2021 were estimated to be 3.1 trillion rubles (some $13,5 billion).

2021-12-21T15:30+0000

2021-12-21T15:30+0000

2021-12-21T15:30+0000

military & intelligence

russia

defense

military equipment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/15/1091698627_0:0:3219:1811_1920x0_80_0_0_64bf5995ceb1977d4221658f946edf30.jpg

Russia is a world leader in terms of modernity of weapons and equipment, despite only being the ninth in the world when it comes to military budget, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday.The minister delivered his remarks during Tuesday's extended meeting of the Russian Ministry of Defence that was attended by President Vladimir Putin.Shoigu also noted that the military potential of the Russian Army increased by 12.8% in the last year and added that he had ordered to conduct the strategic military exercises "Vostok" (East) and "Grom" (Thunder) in 2022.Additionally, according to the defence minister, the share of modern weapons in the nuclear triad of Russia has grown to a historic record and is 89.1%.The minister offered a look into several major Russian military accomplishments. Among other things, he revealed that tests of the long-duration Altius-RU drone have been completed and the supply of Inokhodets and Forpost reconnaissance and strike complexes to the armed forces has begun.The Russian Navy also conducted a first-ever covert deployment of ships in a remote region of the Pacific Ocean during exercises, Shoigu said.The minister added that the Umka complex Arctic expedition, which has no analogues in the world, had been carried out in the Franz Josef Land archipelago. According to Shoigu, in conditions of high latitudes and low temperatures, all weapons confirmed their technical characteristics.He also stated that Russia has reliably covered its borders in the Arctic from foreign aggression through the construction of military bases. Particularly, the minister said two military bases have been created in the region of the Arctic islands, archipelagos, and in remote areas of the coast. Additionally, the reconstruction of five airfields able to receive all types of aircraft is almost finished.

Arthur Chev Diabetes breakthrough I have been diagnosed with diabetes for 4 years and I have been on insulin for a very long time which is not a total cure for diabetes. I came across a patients testimony who was cured from virginal infection with doctor Ahmed herbal medicine on a health blogger page when surfing the internet one faithful day including the doctor email address. I contacted the herbal specialist and after much discussion he sent the herbal medicine to me through delivery company which I received 3 days later and with the herbal specialist prescription I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days without insulin and today thanks to Almighty God I am cured from diabetes. Contact doctor Ahmed and be cured through his mail: drahmedusman5104 @ gmail.com or WhatsApp text on +14436204203 He has cure for, Herpes virus, Hepatitis, Heart disease Hypertension, Strokes and liver diseases. heart diseases and liver diseases 1

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

military & intelligence, russia, defense, military equipment