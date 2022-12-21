https://sputniknews.com/20221221/putin-almost-entirety-of-natos-military-potential-being-actively-used-against-russia-1105669223.html

Putin: Almost Entirety of NATO's Military Potential Being Actively Used Against Russia

The military potential of almost all NATO countries is being actively used against Russia, and Moscow must improve its knowledge and understanding of the Western bloc's weapons systems, experience and tactics to improve the fighting potential of the Russian military, President Vladimir Putin has said."All the information about NATO forces, the means which are actively used in the course of the special military operation [in Ukraine], to oppose us are well known. You have all this information before you, and it must be thoroughly analyzed, and used in the construction of our armed forces to increase the combat capabilities of the troops, as well as Russia's special services," Putin said.Putin ordered the MoD and the General Staff to "carefully analyze" the "tremendous combat experience" gained in the course of the military operation in Ukraine, to "systematize it as quickly as possible and include it in programs and planning for the training of personnel, troops as a whole and supplying the forces with necessary equipment."The president also pointed to the "significant resources" being spent by the United States and its allies on information and psychological warfare against Russia, including the publishing thousands of fake news stories in Western print media and television, while covering up war crimes being carried out by the Ukrainian side.Putin accused Moscow's geopolitical opponents of using "everything that isn't tied down" against Russia, including efforts to brainwash the population in Ukraine.Strategic BalanceRussia will continue to build up its conventional military potential while also supporting and modernizing its nuclear triad, Putin said, referring to the latter as the main guarantee of the nation's sovereignty, and the means by which Russia helps preserve "strategic parity and the overall balance of power in the world."Praising the courage and resolve of the troops on the front line of the conflict in Ukraine, Putin called on his colleagues to honor the memories of soldiers who have lost their lives with a minute of silence. The president stressed that the goals of the military operation would ultimately be met, and that the security of all of Russia's territories would be assured.In connection with the military operation, Putin said that its experience has demonstrated that the use of drone warfare has become "almost ubiquitous," meaning Russia will have to arm itself with an interlinked arsenal of drones incorporated into every echelon, from companies and battalions to individual squads and platoons. "In the near future, every individual soldier should have the opportunity to receive information transmitted from drones. We must push for this, strive for this," Putin said. "Targets need to be detected as quickly as possible, and information must be transmitted [immediately] to carry out strikes in real time."Russia has the technical capabilities to realize this, the president assured, pointing to the defense sector's experience in developing unique underwater drones.Putin also called on the MoD to pay more attention to public criticism and initiatives for improving its work floated by civilians, asking that the MoD take criticism into account and respond accordingly, in a timely matter. "It's clear that the reaction of people who see problems, (and problems in such large and complex work always appear) can be emotional, but it's necessary to listen to and hear out those who do not seek to hush up existing problems, but to contribute to their resolution."

