Man Arrested Over Central London Drive-By Shooting That Injured Six Women and Girls

A seven-year-old girl was left in a critical condition after Saturday's shooting following a memorial service, while a 48-year-old woman suffered potentially "life-changing" injuries in the shotgun attack.

2023-01-16T11:38+0000

A old man has been arrested over a drive-by shooting in central London that left four women and two girls injured.The Metropolitan Police Service announced on Monday that officers arrested a 22-year-old man after stopping a car on Cricklewood Lane in Barnet, a northern suburb of the capital, just after 4pm on Sunday. He was taken into custody.The shooting took place at about 1.30pm on Saturday afternoon, outside St Aloysius Church on Phoenix Road — a small street on the east side of Euston station, one of the major central London rail termini.The victims had just left a memorial service at the church for 20-year-old Sara Sanchez and her mother Fresia Calderon. Sanchez had recently passed away from leukaemia, while her mother had died suddenly after suffering a blood clot while flying from Colombia to Heathrow airport.A man fired a shotgun at the group of women and girls from a car before driving off.A seven-year-old girl was in a "stable but critical" condition in hospital, while a 48-year-old woman suffered what were described as potentially "life-changing" injuries. A 12-year-old girl was discharged from hospital after the incident with a minor wound to her leg, and three women aged 21, 41 and 54 suffered non life-threatening injuries.Father Jeremy Trood, who led the service, spoke of "pandemonium" at the scene, while Met police Superintendent Jack Rowlands called it a "senseless act of violence".The site of the attack is just of one of London's busiest roads, close to University College London and its prestigious teaching hospital and the British Museum.

