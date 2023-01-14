https://sputniknews.com/20230114/at-least-six-people-injured-in-shooting-outside-london-church-according-to-police-1106328649.html

At Least Six People Injured in Shooting Outside London Church, According to Police

On Saturday, the police said in a statement that four people - a seven-year-old child and three women, aged 48, 54 and 41 - were injured in a shooting that took place outside a church where a funeral service was taking place.

On Saturday, the police said in a statement that four people - a seven-year-old child and three women, aged 48, 54 and 41 - were injured in a shooting that took place outside a church where a funeral service was taking place. According to the preliminary police investigation, shots were fired near the church from a moving vehicle that drove away from the scene. No arrests have been made so far and the investigation continues.

