https://sputniknews.com/20230114/at-least-six-people-injured-in-shooting-outside-london-church-according-to-police-1106328649.html
At Least Six People Injured in Shooting Outside London Church, According to Police
At Least Six People Injured in Shooting Outside London Church, According to Police
On Saturday, the police said in a statement that four people - a seven-year-old child and three women, aged 48, 54 and 41 - were injured in a shooting that took place outside a church where a funeral service was taking place.
2023-01-14T22:50+0000
2023-01-14T22:50+0000
2023-01-14T22:50+0000
world
uk
crime
drive-by shooting
london
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107703/51/1077035143_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6148a7c9574a9c589b6145725d220fda.jpg
On Saturday, the police said in a statement that four people - a seven-year-old child and three women, aged 48, 54 and 41 - were injured in a shooting that took place outside a church where a funeral service was taking place. According to the preliminary police investigation, shots were fired near the church from a moving vehicle that drove away from the scene. No arrests have been made so far and the investigation continues.
london
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107703/51/1077035143_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_63713400c57fb98d3e680df13d8f2d01.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
shooting, drive-by shooting, uk, london, crime
shooting, drive-by shooting, uk, london, crime
At Least Six People Injured in Shooting Outside London Church, According to Police
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of people injured in the shooting that occurred near a church in London on Saturday has gone up to six, London's Metropolitan Police says.
On Saturday, the police said in a statement that four people - a seven-year-old child and three women, aged 48, 54 and 41 - were injured in a shooting that took place outside a church where a funeral service was taking place.
"We have now confirmed that six people were injured in a shooting in Phoenix Road, NW1 earlier this afternoon. Among them is a seven-year-old girl who is in a life-threatening condition in hospital," the Metropolitan Police said in a later update on Twitter.
According to the preliminary police investigation, shots were fired near the church from a moving vehicle that drove away from the scene.
No arrests have been made so far and the investigation continues.