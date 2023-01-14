International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230114/at-least-six-people-injured-in-shooting-outside-london-church-according-to-police-1106328649.html
At Least Six People Injured in Shooting Outside London Church, According to Police
At Least Six People Injured in Shooting Outside London Church, According to Police
On Saturday, the police said in a statement that four people - a seven-year-old child and three women, aged 48, 54 and 41 - were injured in a shooting that took place outside a church where a funeral service was taking place.
2023-01-14T22:50+0000
2023-01-14T22:50+0000
world
uk
crime
drive-by shooting
london
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107703/51/1077035143_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6148a7c9574a9c589b6145725d220fda.jpg
On Saturday, the police said in a statement that four people - a seven-year-old child and three women, aged 48, 54 and 41 - were injured in a shooting that took place outside a church where a funeral service was taking place. According to the preliminary police investigation, shots were fired near the church from a moving vehicle that drove away from the scene. No arrests have been made so far and the investigation continues.
london
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107703/51/1077035143_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_63713400c57fb98d3e680df13d8f2d01.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
shooting, drive-by shooting, uk, london, crime
shooting, drive-by shooting, uk, london, crime

At Least Six People Injured in Shooting Outside London Church, According to Police

22:50 GMT 14.01.2023
CC0 / kat wilcox / crime scene tapeUS police crime scene tape
US police crime scene tape - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2023
CC0 / kat wilcox / crime scene tape
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of people injured in the shooting that occurred near a church in London on Saturday has gone up to six, London's Metropolitan Police says.
On Saturday, the police said in a statement that four people - a seven-year-old child and three women, aged 48, 54 and 41 - were injured in a shooting that took place outside a church where a funeral service was taking place.
"We have now confirmed that six people were injured in a shooting in Phoenix Road, NW1 earlier this afternoon. Among them is a seven-year-old girl who is in a life-threatening condition in hospital," the Metropolitan Police said in a later update on Twitter.
According to the preliminary police investigation, shots were fired near the church from a moving vehicle that drove away from the scene.
No arrests have been made so far and the investigation continues.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала