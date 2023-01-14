https://sputniknews.com/20230114/three-women-one-child-injured-in-shooting-near-church-in-london-police-say-1106328410.html

"Three women – aged 48, 54 and 41 – were taken to a central London hospital where their injuries were assessed as non-life threatening. The 48-year-old has potentially life changing injuries," the police said in a statement.

"Three women – aged 48, 54 and 41 – were taken to a central London hospital where their injuries were assessed as non-life threatening. The 48-year-old has potentially life changing injuries," the police said in a statement. A seven-year-old girl was also hospitalized with injuries sustained in the same incident and "remains in hospital in a life threatening condition," the statement read. The incident took place in the vicinity of a church where a funeral service was taking place, the police said. According to the preliminary investigation, the shots were fired from a "moving vehicle which was then driven away from the scene." No arrests have been made so far and the police are looking for witnesses of the shooting.

