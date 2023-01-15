https://sputniknews.com/20230115/uk-politician-slams-sunak-over-tanks-for-kiev-says-its-wrong-to-prop-up-corrupt-zelensky-regime-1106342953.html

UK Politician Slams Sunak Over Tanks for Kiev, Says It’s Wrong to Prop Up ‘Corrupt Zelensky Regime’

UK Politician Slams Sunak Over Tanks for Kiev, Says It’s Wrong to Prop Up ‘Corrupt Zelensky Regime’

Britain has announced plans to send 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine. The Russian Embassy blasted Number 10, accusing the government of trying to set a precedent for the sending of heavy weaponry to Kiev.

2023-01-15T11:25+0000

2023-01-15T11:25+0000

2023-01-15T11:31+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

britain

uk

challenger 2

tank

assistance

aid

weapons

apache

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104985/73/1049857371_0:0:2049:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_636175f6930c686a35422422a8412e21.jpg

Heritage Party leader David Kurten has lashed out at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over his decision to send main battle tanks to Ukraine, saying the United Kingdom should be working toward de-escalating the Ukrainian crisis.The social conservative politician and political commentator, previously affiliated with the UK Independence Party, ran for mayor of London in 2021, and in elections and by-elections for a seat in the House of Commons in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021.Kurten emerged as an unspoken critic of the mainstream narrative on the Ukrainian crisis last year. In September, he appeared on Piers Morgan’s chat program, telling Morgan that “the West has been poking the [Russian] bear for eight years essentially,” and that “the Ukrainian Army and forces, backed by the Azov Battalion, for eight years have been shelling, maiming, killing ethnic Russians in the Donbass.”Accused by Morgan of “spewing Russian propaganda,” and barely able to get a word in edgewise, Kurten emphasized that he “simply ha[s] the opposite opinion,” and thinks the UK “should be trying to end this peacefully,” instead of delivering more lethal aid to forces “who wear Nazi symbols and flags on their shirts,” or discussing “regime change” in Russia, which he characterized as “very dangerous talk.”What are the New Weapons Systems Britain is Sending to Ukraine?The Challenger 2 is a late-Cold War era-designed tank produced by BAE Systems whose manufacture and fielding began in the 1990s and wrapped up in the early 2000s. The 64-ton behemoths are fitted with composite armor, a 120mm main gun, and 7.62 mm chain and machine guns. The only other country operating the tank besides Britain is Oman, which bought 38 of the 445+ total tanks produced. The Challenger 2 was deployed in NATO operations in Bosnia and Kosovo, and the US-UK-led war of aggression in Iraq, where one tank was destroyed in a friendly fire incident and two damaged by Iraqi militants.UK media say “many” of the estimated 227 Challenger 2s in the British Army’s inventory are in no condition to be deployed. In 2021, it was reported that the military might scrap 77 of its Challenger 2s to pay for a 1.2 billion pound upgrade to the rest of the fleet to turn the “relic from the Gulf War” into “something that can fight the next war.” But the escalation of the crisis in the Donbass into a full-on proxy conflict between Russia and NATO in Ukraine has given the UK and its allies an opportunity to pawn off its aging military hardware to Kiev as “aid.”Along with main battle tanks, the UK’s latest aid package includes AS-90 self-propelled guns. Like the Challenger 2, the AS-90 is a late Cold War-era design that was first fielded in the 1990s, and is armed with a 155mm gun. The howitzers have a firing range of between 25 and 30 km, and an operational on-road range of 420 km. The weapons systems were deployed in the invasion of Iraq. A total of 179 AS-90s were built between 1992 and 1995 by Vickers. The Defense Ministry announced early last year that it planned to phase the AS-90s out of service by 2030.The Apache is a twin-turboshaft attack helicopter manufactured by Boeing. Introduced in to service with the US military in the mid-1980s, the helicopter has been exported to more than a dozen countries, including Egypt, Israel and the Netherlands, and features an array of anti-personnel and anti-armor bombs, bullets and missiles, including cluster munitions. The UK’s Apaches originally included eight built by Boeing, and 59 under license by AugustaWestland, a British aircraft manufacturer. Apaches have been extensively used in an array of US and NATO wars over three decades, including the US invasion of Panama in 1989, the 1990-1991 Gulf War, the US bombing of Yugoslavia in 1999, and the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq. Israel has used its Apaches to launch attacks on Palestinian militants in Gaza and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia. The UK has purchased 50 upgraded Apache Guardians, which it expects to receive by 2024. Over a dozen of the gunships had been delivered as of early 2022.

https://sputniknews.com/20230115/uks-tank-transfer-meant-to-persuade-eu-states-to-send-more-weapons-to-kiev---russian-embassy-1106329160.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230113/their-blood-our-bullets-how-us-training-of-ukrainians-exposes-washingtons-grim-global-strategy-1106295644.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230115/uk-to-send-up-to-4-apache-attack-helicopters-to-ukraine---reports-1106334577.html

ukraine

britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

challenger 2 tank, tank, main battle tank, uk, united kingdom, rishi sunak, aid, assistance, military assistance, ukraine, britain, escalation