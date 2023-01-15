International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
UK to Send Up to 4 Apache Attack Helicopters to Ukraine - Reports
UK to Send Up to 4 Apache Attack Helicopters to Ukraine - Reports
The United Kingdom will send up to four Apache attack helicopters to Ukraine as part of a military assistance package that also includes Challenger 2 tanks, a British newspaper reported, citing defense sources.
2023-01-15T07:26+0000
2023-01-15T07:51+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
The delivery of helicopters would follow shipments of tanks to Ukraine, the newspaper stated, adding that the UK would also hope that other NATO states "will follow the suit." British media reported that the helicopters are armed with Hellfire anti-tank missiles and could be of significant tactical importance on the battlefield. On Saturday, the UK government said that it would provide Ukraine with 14 Challenger 2 tanks in the coming weeks, as part of its goal to accelerate military support to Kiev.Ukraine has flagged fears of an alleged anticipated Russian offensive in the spring, prompting its Western allies to commit to sending heavier weapons, including modern Western-made tanks, which were never part of earlier official arms aid packages. Russian officials have repeatedly warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.
apache helicopters, uk sends helicopters to ukraine, uk military aid to kiev
apache helicopters, uk sends helicopters to ukraine, uk military aid to kiev

UK to Send Up to 4 Apache Attack Helicopters to Ukraine - Reports

07:26 GMT 15.01.2023 (Updated: 07:51 GMT 15.01.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom will send up to four Apache attack helicopters to Ukraine as part of a military assistance package that also includes Challenger 2 tanks, a British newspaper reported, citing defense sources.
The delivery of helicopters would follow shipments of tanks to Ukraine, the newspaper stated, adding that the UK would also hope that other NATO states "will follow the suit."
British media reported that the helicopters are armed with Hellfire anti-tank missiles and could be of significant tactical importance on the battlefield.
On Saturday, the UK government said that it would provide Ukraine with 14 Challenger 2 tanks in the coming weeks, as part of its goal to accelerate military support to Kiev.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
UK's Tank Transfer Meant to 'Persuade' EU States to Send More Weapons to Kiev - Russian Embassy
01:23 GMT
Ukraine has flagged fears of an alleged anticipated Russian offensive in the spring, prompting its Western allies to commit to sending heavier weapons, including modern Western-made tanks, which were never part of earlier official arms aid packages.
Russian officials have repeatedly warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.
