Israeli President Hopes to Avert Constitutional Crisis Amid Judicial Reform Row

On January 4, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the High Court of Justice and give the cabinet control over the selection of new judges. The planned overhaul sparked public criticism and prompted a wave of protests. According to the president's statement, Israel is now "in the grips of a profound disagreement" that threatens to divide the nation. Herzog called the justice system one of the "foundations of Israel democracy," stressing the importance of seeking this branch of the government safe from any political intrusion. On Saturday, around 80,000 Israelis took to the streets of Tel Aviv to protest the contested judicial reform plan. A similar rally last week was attended by over 10,000 people. Israel's new government, led by Netanyahu, was sworn in before the country's parliament on December 29.

