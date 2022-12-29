International
Bibi's Back: Netanyahu Sworn in as Israel's PM for Historic Third Tenure
Bibi's Back: Netanyahu Sworn in as Israel's PM for Historic Third Tenure
The conservative Zionist Likud politician served as prime minister of Israel between 1996 and 1999, then again from 2009 until 2021, for a total of 15 years
Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as the head of Israel's 37th government on Thursday, kicking off his sixth term in office (and third consecutive term) nearly two months after the country's snap legislative elections on November 1.The swearing in ceremony featured a bit of drama, with Netanyahu's predecessor, Yair Lapid of the liberal Zionist Yesh Atid party, leaving the Knesset's chambers without shaking hands with the new prime minister.
Bibi's Back: Netanyahu Sworn in as Israel's PM for Historic Third Tenure

