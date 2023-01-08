Thousands Participate in Anti-Government Protest in Tel Aviv

International
More than 10,000 people protested at Habima Square in Tel Aviv on Saturday night, The Times of Israel said. Another rally was held at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art on Saturday, while some protesters marched through the city streets, the newspaper specified. The Haaretz newspaper said that the Black Flag movement promised more anti-government demonstrations next Saturday and called on people to join the "tens of thousands who came out tonight." The Saturday protest came after Levin announced a legal reform package on Wednesday that would limit the authority of the High Court of Justice, according to Israeli media reports. Israel's new government, led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was sworn in before the country's parliament on December 29.
MOSCOW, January 8 (Sputnik) - A mass anti-government demonstration has been held in Tel Aviv after Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin announced a new legal reform, Israeli media report.
More than 10,000 people protested at Habima Square in Tel Aviv on Saturday night, The Times of Israel said.
Another rally was held at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art on Saturday, while some protesters marched through the city streets, the newspaper specified.
The Haaretz newspaper said that the Black Flag movement promised more anti-government demonstrations next Saturday and called on people to join the "tens of thousands who came out tonight."
The Saturday protest came after Levin announced a legal reform package on Wednesday that would limit the authority of the High Court of Justice, according to Israeli media reports.
Israel's new government, led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was sworn in before the country's parliament on December 29.
