https://sputniknews.com/20230114/us-state-department-sends-decision-to-congress-on-sale-of-f-16s-to-turkey-report-1106320488.html

US State Department Sends Decision to Congress on Sale of F-16s to Turkey: Report

US State Department Sends Decision to Congress on Sale of F-16s to Turkey: Report

The US State Department has sent a notice to Congress outlining its position on the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey and will make a public announcement about it next week, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Saturday, citing sources.

2023-01-14T13:36+0000

2023-01-14T13:36+0000

2023-01-14T13:36+0000

military

us

turkey

f-16

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106320217_179:0:2876:1517_1920x0_80_0_0_9c811949e727c928928643931c3856a3.jpg

In October 2021, Turkey told the US it wanted to buy 40 new F-16 Block 70 fighter jets and upgrade kits for the 79 aircraft already in service, a request Washington never responded to officially. Under US law, once Congress receives a notification from the government, it has 15 days to approve or block the sale for NATO member states and 30 days for non-member states. In April 2021, the United States excluded Turkey from the F-35 program after Ankara purchased Russia's S-400 air defense systems. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said later that year that Turkey had received a US offer to buy F-16 jets instead, one generation behind the F-35s. The US Congress has been debating whether to include restrictions on the sale of jets in its annual defense spending bill for fiscal 2023, while the US State Department has been trying to convince lawmakers that the deal was aligned with Washington's interests.

https://sputniknews.com/20220924/turkey-could-consider-buying-russias-su-35-if-deal-on-us-f-16-fails-defense-agency-1101164633.html

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-turkey relations, anerican f-16 sale to turkey, us-turkey tensions over russian s-400, military cooperation, f-35, f-16