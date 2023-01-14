International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20230114/us-state-department-sends-decision-to-congress-on-sale-of-f-16s-to-turkey-report-1106320488.html
US State Department Sends Decision to Congress on Sale of F-16s to Turkey: Report
US State Department Sends Decision to Congress on Sale of F-16s to Turkey: Report
The US State Department has sent a notice to Congress outlining its position on the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey and will make a public announcement about it next week, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Saturday, citing sources.
2023-01-14T13:36+0000
2023-01-14T13:36+0000
military
us
turkey
f-16
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106320217_179:0:2876:1517_1920x0_80_0_0_9c811949e727c928928643931c3856a3.jpg
In October 2021, Turkey told the US it wanted to buy 40 new F-16 Block 70 fighter jets and upgrade kits for the 79 aircraft already in service, a request Washington never responded to officially. Under US law, once Congress receives a notification from the government, it has 15 days to approve or block the sale for NATO member states and 30 days for non-member states. In April 2021, the United States excluded Turkey from the F-35 program after Ankara purchased Russia's S-400 air defense systems. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said later that year that Turkey had received a US offer to buy F-16 jets instead, one generation behind the F-35s. The US Congress has been debating whether to include restrictions on the sale of jets in its annual defense spending bill for fiscal 2023, while the US State Department has been trying to convince lawmakers that the deal was aligned with Washington's interests.
https://sputniknews.com/20220924/turkey-could-consider-buying-russias-su-35-if-deal-on-us-f-16-fails-defense-agency-1101164633.html
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106320217_516:0:2539:1517_1920x0_80_0_0_65aa2a693c71d4eff15df3396f944010.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us-turkey relations, anerican f-16 sale to turkey, us-turkey tensions over russian s-400, military cooperation, f-35, f-16
us-turkey relations, anerican f-16 sale to turkey, us-turkey tensions over russian s-400, military cooperation, f-35, f-16

US State Department Sends Decision to Congress on Sale of F-16s to Turkey: Report

13:36 GMT 14.01.2023
© Sputnik / StringerAir-fighters F-16
Air-fighters F-16 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2023
© Sputnik / Stringer
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The US State Department has sent a notice to Congress outlining its position on the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey and will make a public announcement about it next week, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Saturday, citing sources.
In October 2021, Turkey told the US it wanted to buy 40 new F-16 Block 70 fighter jets and upgrade kits for the 79 aircraft already in service, a request Washington never responded to officially.
Upgraded Russian fourth-generation jet Su-35 NATO reporting names: Flanker-E) during MAKS-2021 air show - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2022
Military
Turkey Could Consider Buying Russia's Su-35 If Deal on US F-16 Fails: Defense Agency
24 September 2022, 09:07 GMT
Under US law, once Congress receives a notification from the government, it has 15 days to approve or block the sale for NATO member states and 30 days for non-member states.
In April 2021, the United States excluded Turkey from the F-35 program after Ankara purchased Russia's S-400 air defense systems. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said later that year that Turkey had received a US offer to buy F-16 jets instead, one generation behind the F-35s. The US Congress has been debating whether to include restrictions on the sale of jets in its annual defense spending bill for fiscal 2023, while the US State Department has been trying to convince lawmakers that the deal was aligned with Washington's interests.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала