https://sputniknews.com/20221021/turkey-negotiating-alternative-to-us-f-16s-us-not-only-way-out-for-ankara-erdogan-says-1102492213.html

Turkey Negotiating Alternative to US F-16s, US Not Only Way Out for Ankara, Erdogan Says

Turkey Negotiating Alternative to US F-16s, US Not Only Way Out for Ankara, Erdogan Says

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey is negotiating alternatives to US F-16 fighter jets, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, noting that Washington is... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-21T09:39+0000

2022-10-21T09:39+0000

2022-10-21T09:39+0000

military

f-16

turkey

us

fighter jets

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104318/96/1043189643_0:111:2000:1236_1920x0_80_0_0_836014804762d64a766c7e40e8ce7628.jpg

The situation regaring Ankara's purchase of US-made fighters was complicated in July as the US House of Representatives passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act constraining the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey. The legislation required assurances on behalf of the US president that the aircraft will not be used for unauthorized territorial overflights in Greece.While both countries are NATO members, Ankara and Athens are engaged in a standoff over their interests in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean.Previously, reports also suggested that if the deal falls through, Turkey may resort to buying Eurofighter Typhoon combat aircraft or Russia's Su-35 instead.

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

f-16, turkey, us, fighter jets