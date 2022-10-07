https://sputniknews.com/20221007/turkey-expects-eu-to-push-greece-to-bilateral-dialogue-erdogan-says-1101593818.html

Turkey Expects EU to Push Greece to Bilateral Dialogue, Erdogan Says

Turkey Expects EU to Push Greece to Bilateral Dialogue, Erdogan Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkey refuses to tolerate "illegal" Greek activities and expects the European Union to prompt Athens to enter a dialogue with Ankara...

Erdogan is on a visit to the Czech capital of Prague at the invitation of European Council President Charles Michel and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala to attend the first meeting of the European Political Community.Many countries at the Prague summit expected Turkey to take steps to improve relations with Greece, but Ankara now has nothing to talk about with Greece, Erdogan said.At the same time, Erdogan noted that Turkey is ready to resort to retaliatory steps not only against Greece but also against any country that threatens its security.Turkey and Greece have been trading accusations of provocative actions in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean seas, where they have conflicting military and energy interests. Most recently, Turkey has accused its NATO ally of militarizing neutral Aegean islands close to its shores.

