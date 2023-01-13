'Likely to Cause Offence': Posters of Demi Lovato in Bondage Gear on Crucifix Bed Banned in UK
The UK Advertising Standards Authority announced on 11 January that an inquiry was being launched into posters promoting singer Demi Lovato’s new album in London. Several people complained to the board about the image of the pop star dressed in bondage-style gear and sprawled on a crucifix-shaped mattress.
Demi Lovato’s poster promoting her new album, 'Holy Fvck' has been pulled from British billboards by the country's advertising watchdog.
After acting on the complaints of four individuals, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) weighed in on the "image of Ms Lovato bound up in a bondage-style outfit while lying on a mattress shaped like a crucifix".
The singer was "in a position with her legs bound to one side which was reminiscent of Christ on the cross", the ASA said.
"Together with the reference to Holy Fvck," the poster was "likely to be viewed as linking sexuality to the sacred symbol of the crucifix and the crucifixion," said the watchdog, adding that it was likely to cause "serious offence to Christians".
Lovato’s music label, Polydor Records, railed against the ruling, pointing out that the poster had been approved before its release. Nevertheless, the ASA warned Polydor Records Ltd, the German-British record label that operates as part of Universal Music Group:
"We told Universal Music Operations to ensure their ads did not cause serious or widespread offense in future."
On the internet, netizens have said that the posters cannot be banned just because a few people are against the artwork. Many slammed it as "all part of the woke agenda". Others commented that "Christians can be openly homophobic and say disgusting things but then get offended over a harmless poster".
