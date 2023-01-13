https://sputniknews.com/20230113/likely-to-cause-offence-posters-of-demi-lovato-in-bondage-gear-on-crucifix-bed-banned-in-uk--1106291957.html

'Likely to Cause Offence': Posters of Demi Lovato in Bondage Gear on Crucifix Bed Banned in UK

'Likely to Cause Offence': Posters of Demi Lovato in Bondage Gear on Crucifix Bed Banned in UK

Demi Lovato album posters have been banned in UK for being offensive.

2023-01-13T16:39+0000

2023-01-13T16:39+0000

2023-01-13T16:39+0000

demi lovato

offensive

posters

crucifix

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0d/1106293032_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8915076b6fef237dfe5ede1d5a28fda1.jpg

Demi Lovato’s poster promoting her new album, 'Holy Fvck' has been pulled from British billboards by the country's advertising watchdog.After acting on the complaints of four individuals, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) weighed in on the "image of Ms Lovato bound up in a bondage-style outfit while lying on a mattress shaped like a crucifix".The singer was "in a position with her legs bound to one side which was reminiscent of Christ on the cross", the ASA said. Lovato’s music label, Polydor Records, railed against the ruling, pointing out that the poster had been approved before its release. Nevertheless, the ASA warned Polydor Records Ltd, the German-British record label that operates as part of Universal Music Group:On the internet, netizens have said that the posters cannot be banned just because a few people are against the artwork. Many slammed it as "all part of the woke agenda". Others commented that "Christians can be openly homophobic and say disgusting things but then get offended over a harmless poster".

https://sputniknews.com/20210928/demi-lovato-opens-up-about-warm-and-loving-ufo-interaction-1089474863.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

demi lovato, album posters, banned in uk for being offensive, album posters, likely to cause offence, bondage gear, crucifix mattress, woke agenda