International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20230113/likely-to-cause-offence-posters-of-demi-lovato-in-bondage-gear-on-crucifix-bed-banned-in-uk--1106291957.html
'Likely to Cause Offence': Posters of Demi Lovato in Bondage Gear on Crucifix Bed Banned in UK
'Likely to Cause Offence': Posters of Demi Lovato in Bondage Gear on Crucifix Bed Banned in UK
Demi Lovato album posters have been banned in UK for being offensive.
2023-01-13T16:39+0000
2023-01-13T16:39+0000
demi lovato
offensive
posters
crucifix
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0d/1106293032_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8915076b6fef237dfe5ede1d5a28fda1.jpg
Demi Lovato’s poster promoting her new album, 'Holy Fvck' has been pulled from British billboards by the country's advertising watchdog.After acting on the complaints of four individuals, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) weighed in on the "image of Ms Lovato bound up in a bondage-style outfit while lying on a mattress shaped like a crucifix".The singer was "in a position with her legs bound to one side which was reminiscent of Christ on the cross", the ASA said. Lovato’s music label, Polydor Records, railed against the ruling, pointing out that the poster had been approved before its release. Nevertheless, the ASA warned Polydor Records Ltd, the German-British record label that operates as part of Universal Music Group:On the internet, netizens have said that the posters cannot be banned just because a few people are against the artwork. Many slammed it as "all part of the woke agenda". Others commented that "Christians can be openly homophobic and say disgusting things but then get offended over a harmless poster".
https://sputniknews.com/20210928/demi-lovato-opens-up-about-warm-and-loving-ufo-interaction-1089474863.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0d/1106293032_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_54e9adb762913335e596ebc7eac0dcd3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
demi lovato, album posters, banned in uk for being offensive, album posters, likely to cause offence, bondage gear, crucifix mattress, woke agenda
demi lovato, album posters, banned in uk for being offensive, album posters, likely to cause offence, bondage gear, crucifix mattress, woke agenda

'Likely to Cause Offence': Posters of Demi Lovato in Bondage Gear on Crucifix Bed Banned in UK

16:39 GMT 13.01.2023
© Charles SykesDemi Lovato performs at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in New York.
Demi Lovato performs at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2023
© Charles Sykes
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The UK Advertising Standards Authority announced on 11 January that an inquiry was being launched into posters promoting singer Demi Lovato’s new album in London. Several people complained to the board about the image of the pop star dressed in bondage-style gear and sprawled on a crucifix-shaped mattress.
Demi Lovato’s poster promoting her new album, 'Holy Fvck' has been pulled from British billboards by the country's advertising watchdog.
After acting on the complaints of four individuals, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) weighed in on the "image of Ms Lovato bound up in a bondage-style outfit while lying on a mattress shaped like a crucifix".
The singer was "in a position with her legs bound to one side which was reminiscent of Christ on the cross", the ASA said.

"Together with the reference to Holy Fvck," the poster was "likely to be viewed as linking sexuality to the sacred symbol of the crucifix and the crucifixion," said the watchdog, adding that it was likely to cause "serious offence to Christians".

© Photo : TwitterScreenshot of Demi Lovato Twitter account.
Screenshot of Demi Lovato Twitter account. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2023
Screenshot of Demi Lovato Twitter account.
© Photo : Twitter
Lovato’s music label, Polydor Records, railed against the ruling, pointing out that the poster had been approved before its release. Nevertheless, the ASA warned Polydor Records Ltd, the German-British record label that operates as part of Universal Music Group:

"We told Universal Music Operations to ensure their ads did not cause serious or widespread offense in future."

On the internet, netizens have said that the posters cannot be banned just because a few people are against the artwork. Many slammed it as "all part of the woke agenda". Others commented that "Christians can be openly homophobic and say disgusting things but then get offended over a harmless poster".
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
Alien - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
World
Demi Lovato Opens Up About 'Warm and Loving' UFO Interaction
28 September 2021, 08:30 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала